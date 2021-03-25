Marty Friedman Streams Third Track From Forthcoming Album

Former Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman is streaming his new track called Kaze Ga Fuieiru. The song comes from his forthcoming album, "Tokyo Jukebox 3".

Kaze Ga Fuieiru is also the third instant gratification track, along with The Perfect World and Makenaide, from the album, which is set to be released on April 16th.

Marty had this to say about the new song, "While keeping intact the essence of Ikimono Gakari's Kaze Ga Fuieiru melody that I loved, I tried to destroy it, reconstruct it and create five minutes of new music that might bring a tear or a chill. and decidedly lifts your spirits.

"Whether I accomplished that or not is entirely up to you, but when I just finished the recording of Kaze Ga Fuieiru, someone who's opinion I respect very much called it 'grand and elegant,' so I'll go with that!" Stream it below:

Related Stories

Megadeth Icon Marty Friedman Releases 'Makenaide' Video

Former Megadeth Guitarist Marty Friedman Hasn't Abandoned U.S. Fans

Marty Friedman Launching U.S. Tour

Megadeth Icon Marty Friedman Pens Japan Heritage Theme Song

Marty Friedman Plots New Live Release- The Osbournes- System of a Down's Serj Tankian Doing Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown- Hawthorne Heights- more

News > Marty Friedman



