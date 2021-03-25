Royal Blood have released a new single entitled "Limbo". The track is the third song released from their forthcoming album "Typhoons", which is to hit stores on April 30th.
The band had this to say, "It is without a doubt the most ambitious and wildest we have allowed ourselves to be and we can't wait to invite you this far down the rabbit hole with us."
"Limbo" follows the released of their chart topping single "Trouble's Coming" and the new album's title track, which is no. 2 Most Added at Rock Radio. Stream the single below:
Royal Blood To Play Virtual Concert During Bloxy Awards
Royal Blood Release 'Typhoons' Video
Royal Blood Share Stream Of 'Typhoons'
Royal Blood Rock New Single On The Late Late Show
Royal Blood To Rock The Late Late Show
Royal Blood Premiere Video For New Single 'Trouble's Coming'
Royal Blood Release Brand New Song 'Trouble's Coming'
Royal Blood Announce U.S. Tour
Royal Blood Live Video From Reading Festival Goes Online
Weezer Set Van Halen Inspired Album Release and Announce Livestream- Royal Blood Unleash 'Limbo'- Queen Make History With 'Bohemian Rhapsody'- The Offspring- more
Lamb Of God Recruit Chuck Billy For Quarantine Video- Metallica's Hammett Recruited By Santana For New Album- Wolfgang Van Halen- Rammstein Postpone Stadium Tour- more
Sammy Hagar Planning Two Residencies With The Circle- Iron Maiden Deserve To Be In Rock Hall Says Paul Stanley- Megadeth's Ellefson Teams Up With Jeff Scott Soto- more
Hollywood Vampires Cancel Summer Tour- Kenny Chesney Postpones Stadium Tour To 2022- Black Veil Brides Unplugging For Virtual Tour- Pop Evil Share New Song- more
Eric Anders and Mark O'Bitz - Sirens Go By
5 Star: Delta Rae - Coming Home To Carolina
Ten Years After - A Sting in the Tale (Deluxe Edition)
Weezer Set Van Halen Inspired Album Release and Announce Livestream
Royal Blood Unleash New Single 'Limbo'
Meshuggah Reunite With Fredrik Thordendal And Begin New Album
Fuel Announce 20th Anniversary Edition Of 'Something Like Human'
Marty Friedman Streams Third Track From Forthcoming Album
Kataklysm Go 'Defiant' With New Video
Chthonic To Lead Over 100 Band Festival This Weekend
Grouplove Declare 'This Is The End' With New Video