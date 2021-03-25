Royal Blood Unleash New Single 'Limbo'

Royal Blood have released a new single entitled "Limbo". The track is the third song released from their forthcoming album "Typhoons", which is to hit stores on April 30th.

The band had this to say, "It is without a doubt the most ambitious and wildest we have allowed ourselves to be and we can't wait to invite you this far down the rabbit hole with us."

"Limbo" follows the released of their chart topping single "Trouble's Coming" and the new album's title track, which is no. 2 Most Added at Rock Radio. Stream the single below:

