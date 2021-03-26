Peter Frampton Streams Cover Of David Bowie Classic

(hennemusic) Peter Frampton is streaming a cover of David Bowie's 1984 classic, "Loving The Alien", as the latest preview to his forthcoming instrumental album, "Frampton Forgets The Words."
Frampton had a long history with Bowie, as the two were childhood friends at the same school in Bromley, UK, where they shared their love of learning to play music; the singer helped revived Peter's career when he tapped him to handle some lead guitar work on his 1987 album, "Never Let Me Down", and join his band for the companion Glass Spider world tour.
Due April 23 and co-produced by the rocker and Chuck Ainlay, "Frampton Forgets The Words" features some of the rocker's favorite material, including tributes to songs by George Harrison, Stevie Wonder, Lenny Kravitz and more.
"This album is a collection of ten of my favorite pieces of music," says Frampton. "My guitar is also a voice and I have always enjoyed playing my favorite vocal lines that we all know and love. These tracks are my great band and me paying tribute to the original creators of this wonderful music. So much fun to do and I really hope you enjoy it too."
"Frampton Forgets The Words" has previously been previewed with instrumental versions of Radiohead's 2007 single, "Reckoner", and the 1982 Roxy Music classic, "Avalon." Stream the Bowie cover here.
