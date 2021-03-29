Pink Floyd Stream 'Wish You Were Here' From Live At Knebworth

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are sharing audio of a performance of their 1975 classic, "Wish You Were Here", from the forthcoming package, "Live At Knebworth 1990."

The title track to the band's ninth album was one of seven songs featured at the star-studded Silver Clef Winners concert at Knebworth House, Hertfordshire, where they headlined before 120,000 fans alongside Paul McCartney, Eric Clapton, Robert Plant, Dire Straits, Genesis, Cliff Richard and Tears For Fears.

Originally broadcast globally via MTV, the event was in aid of the Nordoff-Robbins music therapy charity, with profits going towards setting up the performing arts BRIT School near London.

"The Knebworth Concert was a defining moment in the music industry's commitment to Nordoff Robbins, the BRIT Trust and the concept of the BRIT School," explains David Munns, Chairman of Nordoff Robbins. "What a fantastic day it was, culminating in this brilliant performance by Pink Floyd. The money raised allowed the BRIT School to come into being and allowed Nordoff Robbins to significantly expand its service. Knebworth will go down in history as one of those great moments and the music industry should be very proud of what it achieved."

Following its inclusion on Pink Floyd's 2019 box set, "The Later Years", "Live At Knebworth 1990" will be available for the first time on April 30 as a standalone package offered on CD, double vinyl and digital platforms. Stream the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

