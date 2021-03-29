Pink Floyd Stream 'Wish You Were Here' From Live At Knebworth

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are sharing audio of a performance of their 1975 classic, "Wish You Were Here", from the forthcoming package, "Live At Knebworth 1990."
The title track to the band's ninth album was one of seven songs featured at the star-studded Silver Clef Winners concert at Knebworth House, Hertfordshire, where they headlined before 120,000 fans alongside Paul McCartney, Eric Clapton, Robert Plant, Dire Straits, Genesis, Cliff Richard and Tears For Fears.
Originally broadcast globally via MTV, the event was in aid of the Nordoff-Robbins music therapy charity, with profits going towards setting up the performing arts BRIT School near London.
"The Knebworth Concert was a defining moment in the music industry's commitment to Nordoff Robbins, the BRIT Trust and the concept of the BRIT School," explains David Munns, Chairman of Nordoff Robbins. "What a fantastic day it was, culminating in this brilliant performance by Pink Floyd. The money raised allowed the BRIT School to come into being and allowed Nordoff Robbins to significantly expand its service. Knebworth will go down in history as one of those great moments and the music industry should be very proud of what it achieved."
Following its inclusion on Pink Floyd's 2019 box set, "The Later Years", "Live At Knebworth 1990" will be available for the first time on April 30 as a standalone package offered on CD, double vinyl and digital platforms. Stream the song here.
Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Postpones The Echoes Tour
Pink Floyd Share 'Great Gig In The Sky' Performance
Pink Floyd Has Run Its Course Says Gilmour
Pink Floyd Preview Live At Knebworth 1990 Package
Limited Edition Pink Floyd Print Series Launched
Pink Floyd Share Alternate Video Version Of Arnold Layne
Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Reveals Rescheduled The Echoes Tour Dates
Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Shares 'Morning Has Broken' Performance
Pink Floyd Share Classic 1972 Performance Video
Black Sabbath May Revisit Tony Martin and Ian Gillan Eras- Iron Maiden Have 'Very Exciting Things' Planned- Act Of Denial Recruit Soilwork Star For 'Slave'- Pink Floyd- more
Elton John Working On Something With Metallica- Duff McKagan's Pre-Guns N' Roses Music Set For Release- Train Expand 'Drops Of Jupiter' For 20th Anniversary- more
Eddie Van Halen Grammy Tribute Idea Didn't Seem Right To Wolfgang- Trivium's Matt Heafy Streams 'Silence In The Snow' Acoustic EP- Saliva Revisit 'Every Six Seconds'- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Releases Two New Mammoth WVH Songs- Paul Stanley Sees No Reason For New Music From KISS- Stone Temple Pilots Expand 'Tiny Music' For 25th Anniversary- more
Eric Anders and Mark O'Bitz - Sirens Go By
On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition
Eric Anders and Mark O'Bitz - Sirens Go By
5 Star: Delta Rae - Coming Home To Carolina
Black Sabbath May Revisit Tony Martin and Ian Gillan Eras
Iron Maiden Have 'Very Exciting Things' Planned Says Adrian
Metal Supergroup Act Of Denial Recruit Soilwork Star For 'Slave'
Pink Floyd Stream 'Wish You Were Here' From Live At Knebworth
Rare David Bowie Performance Of 'Changes' Streaming Online
Hollywood. Undead Team With All Good Things 'For The Glory'
Manchester Orchestra Prequel 'Bed Head' With 'Keel Timing'
Chris Young and Kane Brown Share 'Famous Friends' Video