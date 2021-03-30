(hennemusic) Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour is sharing video of an acoustic performance of the title track to his 2006 album, "On An Island", accompanied by his daughter Romany on harmony vocals.
Gilmour delivered the song during the April 23 edition of the livestreamed series the Von Trapped Family, which mixes music and literature with discussions during the ongoing pandemic.
"On An Island" marked Gilmour's first solo release in 22 years; supported by a 6-month series of live performances, the project earned the rocker his first solo UK No.1 album when it debuted atop the charts in his homeland while also delivering his first solo US Top 10 set when it peaked at No. 6.
Gilmour and Pink Floyd will release "Live At Knebworth 1990" on April 30; the package features the band's headline show at the star-studded Silver Clef Winners concert at Knebworth House, Hertfordshire. Watch the video here.
Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Unplugs For 'On An Island'
