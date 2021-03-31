Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Shares New Echoes Tour Dates

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets have announced rescheduled concert dates for their postponed European tour amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Originally set to begin last May, the series was first delayed to this spring before its latest move. Set to follow on the heels of a UK run, the European leg will now open in Randers, Denmark on May 14, 2022, as the group continue working on rebooking a few dates from the original schedule.
"Thanks for your patience!," says Mason. "We can now reveal the 2022 #SaucerfulOfSecrets European tour. We're still working on moving a few of the shows that were due to be performed this year, and we'll let you know about those as soon as we can." See the rescheduled dates here.
