.

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Shares New Echoes Tour Dates

Bruce Henne | 03-31-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Nick Mason tour poster

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets have announced rescheduled concert dates for their postponed European tour amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Originally set to begin last May, the series was first delayed to this spring before its latest move. Set to follow on the heels of a UK run, the European leg will now open in Randers, Denmark on May 14, 2022, as the group continue working on rebooking a few dates from the original schedule.

"Thanks for your patience!," says Mason. "We can now reveal the 2022 #SaucerfulOfSecrets European tour. We're still working on moving a few of the shows that were due to be performed this year, and we'll let you know about those as soon as we can." See the rescheduled dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Shares New Echoes Tour Dates

Living Dead's Nick Mason Makes Directorial Debut With 'Balladstein' Video

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Postpones The Echoes Tour

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Reveals Rescheduled The Echoes Tour Dates

Nick Mason Streams Performance Of Pink Floyd Classic

Nick Mason Streams Performance Of Pink Floyd Classic 'See Emily Play'

Nick Mason Streams Performance Of Pink Floyd Classic

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Reschedules UK Tour

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Reschedules Tour

Nick Mason Streams Performance Of Vintage Pink Floyd Track

News > Nick Mason

advertisement
Day In Rock

Lamb Of God Release Live 'Resurrection Man' Video- Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Weighs In On Rock Is Dead Debate- Switchfoot Livestream From Hot-Air Balloon- Pearl Jam- more

Staind Announce Comeback Live Album and Livestreams- Royal Blood Share Live Debut Of 'Limbo'- Allman Brothers Band Streaming Full Live At Great Woods Show- more

Black Sabbath May Revisit Tony Martin and Ian Gillan Eras- Iron Maiden Have 'Very Exciting Things' Planned- Act Of Denial Recruit Soilwork Star For 'Slave'- Pink Floyd- more

Elton John Working On Something With Metallica- Duff McKagan's Pre-Guns N' Roses Music Set For Release- Train Expand 'Drops Of Jupiter' For 20th Anniversary- more

Reviews

Easter Gift Guide

Eric Anders and Mark O'Bitz - Sirens Go By

On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition

Saxon - Inspirations

5 Star: Delta Rae - Coming Home To Carolina

advertisement
Latest News

Lamb Of God Release Live 'Resurrection Man' Video

Clutch Launching Vinyl Reissue Series With 'Blast Tyrant'

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Shares New Echoes Tour Dates

Billy Idol Announces Las Vegas Residency

A Killer's Confession Bring 'Light To Darkness' With New Video

Death Dealer Stream 'The Heretic Has Returned'

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Weighs In On Rock Is Dead Debate

Switchfoot Do Livestream From Hot-Air Balloon