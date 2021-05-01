All-Star Tribute To Pink Floyd's Wish You Were Here Coming

An all-star list of musicians have come together to pay tribute to Pink Floyd by recording a cover of their iconic 1975 album, "Wish You Were Here" in its entirety.
The album features an impressive list of musicians including Rick Wakeman, Ian Paice, Todd Rundgren, Geoff Tate, Joe Satriani, Steve Hackett, Steve Hillage, Edgar Froese, Tony Levin, James LaBrie, Bootsy Collins, Rat Scabies, Jah Wobble, Carmine Appice.
Entitled, "Still Wish You Were Here", the tribute album will be released on May 28th on CD in a 6-panel deluxe digipak and aslo as a gatefold vinyl in a variety of colors. Preorder or presave here and see the track and musician listing below:
Tracklist:
1. Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Parts 1-5) - Geoff Tate, Steve Hackett, Billy Sheehan, Mel Collins, Geoff Downes, Ian Paice
2. Welcome To The Machine - Todd Rundgren, Rick Wakeman, Tony Levin
3. Have A Cigar - James LaBrie, Steve Stevens, Patrick Moraz, Rat Scabies, Jah Wobble
4. Wish You Were Here - Rik Emmett, Joe Satriani, Edgar Froese, David Ellefson, Carmine Appice
5. Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Parts 6-9) - Rod Argent, Steve Hillage, Ian Paice, Bootsy Collins
