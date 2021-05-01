Asia Releasing Box Set For 40th Anniversary

Asia have announced that they are celebrating their 40th anniversary by releasing a brand new 5CD boxset entitled "The Reunion Albums: 2007 - 2012" on June 11th.
The new set will be housed in a deluxe clamshell box and will include the 2CD live recording "Fantasia, Live In Tokyo" along with the three reunion studio albums "Phoenix," "Omega" and "XXX."
The set features the material released by the original members - John Wetton (King Crimson, lead vocal/bass), Steve Howe (YES, guitars), Carl Palmer (Emerson, Lake & Palmer, drums) and Geoff Downes (The Buggles, YES, keyboards) following their 2006 reunion.
Carl Palmer had this to say about the reunion albums, "The chemistry and energy that comes out when the four of us are working together, is reflected in the new material."
John Wetton added, "Each one of us is comfortable as a human being, and the sound reflects the collective maturity of these four people who are not only eager to explore but also relaxed enough to luxuriate in the strength of the material."
This boxset features the original ASIA line-up, reformed in 2006, and brings together, for the first time, all of ASIA's essential music into one concise collection.
