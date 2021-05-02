Royal Blood Stream New Album Typhoons

(hennemusic) Royal Blood are streaming their new album, "Typhoons", in its entirety in sync with its release on April 30. The duo of bassist/singer Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher produced most of the project themselves, with some addition work handled by Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme and Paul Epworth.
The set was introduced with the lead single, "Trouble's Coming", a song that helped shape the sonic landscape of the record. "It was the moment something started to click - where we started playing over those much more rigid dance beats," says Kerr. "The breakthrough was realizing that there was real common ground between that and what we'd done before. It's that AC/DC aspect: Where the quality that makes the riffs seem so cutting is because of that beat.
"Although on the surface we were stepping outside what we'd done before, it didn't feel at all unnatural; it felt like we were returning to music we'd loved from the very beginning: Daft Punk, Justice, things that were really groove-orientated. It was all about the beat. It felt like familiar territory, but something we'd censored in ourselves."
The project marks the follow-up to 2017's "How Did We Get So Dark?", which entered the UK charts at No. 1 to duplicate the success of the band's 2014 record, which was the fastest-selling British rock debut album in their native country in three years. Stream the album here.
