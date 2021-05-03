Noel Gallagher Unplugs For Late Night TV Performance

(hennemusic) Noel Gallagher delivered an acoustic performance of "Dead In The Water", on the April 30 episode of Irish television's The Late Late Show and video of the performance has been shared online.
The Oasis rocker was on hand via video link to play the bonus track from 2017's "Who Built The Moon?", and promote his newly-announced solo greatest hits package, "Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)."
Due June 11, the project captures the first decade of Gallagher's work with The High Flying Birds by mixing tracks from their three albums and three EP's; the set includes two new songs: "Flying On The Ground" and the newly-released lead single, "We're On Our Way Now."
"Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)" will be available in multiple formats, including a 2-CD set, a deluxe 3-CD package and a vinyl boxset; a limited edition, numbered, hand-pressed, colored, double LP with exclusive art print is being sold for Record Store Day on June 12.
Limited edition deluxe formats will include a bonus disc of previously-unreleased acoustic versions, remixes, instrumentals and an unheard demo. here.
