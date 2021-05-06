Noel Gallagher Shares 'We're On Our Way Now' Video

(hennemusic) Noel Gallagher has released a video for his new single, "We're On Our Way Now", as featured on the newly-announced greatest hits package, "Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)."
The black and white clip stars actors Matt Smith and Gala Gordon, and even includes a cameo by Gallagher as part of the storyline, while the song is one of two new tunes - alongside "Flying On The Ground" - on the new collection, which will arrive June 11.
The package presents highlights from the first decade of Gallagher's work with The High Flying Birds, including material from their three albums and three EP's.
"Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)" will be available in multiple formats, including a 2-CD set, a deluxe 3-CD package and a vinyl boxset; a limited edition, numbered, hand-pressed, colored, double LP with exclusive art print is being sold for Record Store Day on June 12.
Limited edition deluxe formats will include a bonus disc of previously-unreleased acoustic versions, remixes, instrumentals and an unheard demo. Read more and watch the video here.
Noel Gallagher Named Record Store Day UK Ambassador
Noel Gallagher Unplugs For Late Night TV Performance
Noel Gallagher Streams 'We're On Our Way Now' Lyric Video
Noel Gallagher Kicks Off New Year By Sharing New Song Demo
Noel Gallagher Shares Lost Oasis Demo Song
Noel Gallagher Revives Oasis demo On Blue Moon Rising EP
Noel Gallagher Releases 'Blue Moon Rising' Video
Noel Gallagher Releases 'Wandering Star' Video
Noel Gallagher Streams New Song 'Wandering Star'
Sammy Hagar Recalls Last Conversation With Eddie Van Halen- Foo Fighters To Rock Late Night With Seth Meyers- Modest Mouse Return With 'We Are Between'- Pink Floyd- more
Guns N' Roses, Volbeat, In Flames Lead Festival Lineup- Imagine Dragons Reveal 'Cutthroat' Video- Ill Nino and P.O.D.'s Sonny Sandoval Go 'All Or Nothing' With New Video- more
Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames Tour Dates Revealed- Benefit Concert Announced For Exodus' Tom Hunting- Everclear, Living Colour, Hoobastank Tour- more
As I Lay Dying's Tim Lambesis Sued Over Bonfire Injuries- Lynyrd Skynyrd And Brad Paisley Coheadline Concert of Legends- Paul Stanley Open To KISS Farewell Reunion- more
The Aristocrats - FREEZE! Live in Europe 2020
boWsER - Whispers From the Wicker Man
Root 66: The Ladles - Springville Sessions
Sammy Hagar Recalls Last Conversation With Eddie Van Halen
Tom Petty 'Drivin' Down To Georgia' Video Released
Royal Blood Announce UK Tour For Typhoons
Noel Gallagher Shares 'We're On Our Way Now' Video
Frank Turner Recruits Jason Isbell And Muse Star For The Gathering
Andrew W.K. Is In Heaven With New Video
Drown This City Deliver 'Borderline Existence'
Styx Return With 'Crash Of The Crown'