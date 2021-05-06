Noel Gallagher Shares 'We're On Our Way Now' Video

(hennemusic) Noel Gallagher has released a video for his new single, "We're On Our Way Now", as featured on the newly-announced greatest hits package, "Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)."

The black and white clip stars actors Matt Smith and Gala Gordon, and even includes a cameo by Gallagher as part of the storyline, while the song is one of two new tunes - alongside "Flying On The Ground" - on the new collection, which will arrive June 11.

The package presents highlights from the first decade of Gallagher's work with The High Flying Birds, including material from their three albums and three EP's.

"Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)" will be available in multiple formats, including a 2-CD set, a deluxe 3-CD package and a vinyl boxset; a limited edition, numbered, hand-pressed, colored, double LP with exclusive art print is being sold for Record Store Day on June 12.

Limited edition deluxe formats will include a bonus disc of previously-unreleased acoustic versions, remixes, instrumentals and an unheard demo. Read more and watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

