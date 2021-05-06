Royal Blood Announce UK Tour For Typhoons

(hennemusic) Royal Blood have announced dates for a 2022 UK tour in support of their new album, "Typhoons." The 8-show series will open in Bournemouth on March 25 and include a stop at London's O2 Arena before it wraps up in Glasgow on April 3.

"Playing live is the DNA and sole purpose of our band," says the duo of bassist/singer Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher. "On stage with our fans is where we belong, and we cannot wait for this tour to be a reality."

Introduced with the lead single, "Trouble's Coming", Kerr and Thatcher produced most of their third album themselves, with some additional work handled by Paul Epworth and Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme. Stream the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Royal Blood Stream New Album Typhoons

Royal Blood Share Behind The Scenes Footage Of 'Boilermaker' Video

Royal Blood Share Video For Josh Homme Produced 'Boilermaker'

Royal Blood Release 'Limbo' Video

Royal Blood Share Live Debut Of 'Limbo'

Royal Blood Unleash New Single 'Limbo'

Royal Blood To Play Virtual Concert During Bloxy Awards

Royal Blood Release 'Typhoons' Video

Royal Blood Share Stream Of 'Typhoons'

News > Royal Blood



