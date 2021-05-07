Coldplay Premiere New Song 'Higher Power' In Space

Coldplay literally went out of this world for the premiere of their brand new Max Martin-produced single, "Higher Power", which has now been officially released.
The band decided to do something special to introduce the song so they linked up French ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who is currently on board the International Space Station, for a video chat.
They also shared a specially-recorded performance of the song, featuring dancing alien holograms, with Pesquet, who gave the track its very first play on board the ISS.
Fans can watch the band's conversation with Pesquet here and stream the Higher Power Extraterrestrial Transmission video below:
Coldplay To Deliver 'Higher Power' On May 7th
Coldplay, Grunge Music & Michael Hutchence Docs That Rock Coming To TV
Coldplay To Stream Special Live Performance
Coldplay's Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow Share Family Photo
Coldplay's Chris Martin Teaches Daughter To Play Beatles
Super Bowl QB Tom Brady's Playlist Includes Pearl Jam and Coldplay
Ed Sheeran, Coldplay Leads Best Pop Vocal Album Grammy Nominations
Rolling Stones Announce Concert Film- Royal Blood Top Album Chart- Coldplay Premiere New Song In Space- Pearl Jam Launch Archive Hub- Van Weezer Release Show- more
Foo Fighters To Rock Late Night With Seth Meyers- Modest Mouse Return With 'We Are Between'- Death Cab For Cutie Offering Live At The Showbox For 24 Hours- Pink Floyd- more
Guns N' Roses, Volbeat, In Flames Lead Festival Lineup- Imagine Dragons Reveal 'Cutthroat' Video- Ill Nino and P.O.D.'s Sonny Sandoval Go 'All Or Nothing' With New Video- more
Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames Tour Dates Revealed- Benefit Concert Announced For Exodus' Tom Hunting- Everclear, Living Colour, Hoobastank Tour- more
The Aristocrats - FREEZE! Live in Europe 2020
boWsER - Whispers From the Wicker Man
Root 66: The Ladles - Springville Sessions
Royal Blood Top Album Chart With 'Typhoons'
Set It Off Unplug For First Single From 'Midnight (The Final Chapter)'
Anthrax Stream Third Episode Of 40th Anniversary Video Series
Switchfoot Share New Song 'i need you (to be wrong)'
Myles Kennedy Shows Softer Side With 'Love Rain Down'
Steve Miller Band Stream Classic Performance Of 'The Joker'
Coldplay Premiere New Song 'Higher Power' In Space
Pearl Jam Launch Archive Hub With Over 180 Concerts