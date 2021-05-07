Coldplay Premiere New Song 'Higher Power' In Space

Coldplay literally went out of this world for the premiere of their brand new Max Martin-produced single, "Higher Power", which has now been officially released.

The band decided to do something special to introduce the song so they linked up French ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who is currently on board the International Space Station, for a video chat.

They also shared a specially-recorded performance of the song, featuring dancing alien holograms, with Pesquet, who gave the track its very first play on board the ISS.

Fans can watch the band's conversation with Pesquet here and stream the Higher Power Extraterrestrial Transmission video below:

