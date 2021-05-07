Dierks Bentley To Launch Summer Amphitheater Tour

Dierks Bentley won't just be rocking dive bars this year, he is following up that special trek that takes place this month with the Beers On Me Tour that will be hitting amphitheaters this summer.

The new trek is scheduled to kick off on August 13th in Salt Lake City, UT at the USANA Amphitheatre and will be wrapping up on October 22nd in Rogers, AR at the Walmart AMP.

The tour will feature specials guests Riley Green and Parker McCollum. Bentley had this to say, "I wrote a song a few months back with some friends called 'Beers On Me' that inspired this year's tour name.

"It's a pretty simple recipe for summer...get your friends together, have a round or two and dive into some great Country music. That's exactly what Riley, Parker and I plan on doing out there on the road with our fans.

"Both these guys are road warriors and great performers that are going to help us get this summer fired up." See the dates below:

2021 Beers On Me Tour Dates:

8/13/21 Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre8/14/21 Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater8/15/21 Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheater8/20/21 Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre8/21/21 Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre8/22/21 Stateline, NV - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey's***8/26/21 San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre8/27/21 Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion8/28/21 Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater9/16/21 Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach9/17/21 Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek9/18/21 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion9/23/21 Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion9/24/21 Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater9/25/21 Boston, MA - Xfinity Center10/07/21 Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre*10/08/21 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center*10/09/21 Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live*10/15/21 Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center**10/16/21 Pittsburgh, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake**10/21/21 St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*10/22/21 Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP*

*Riley Green and TBD

**Mitchel Tennpenny and TBD

***Riley Green Only



