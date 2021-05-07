Dierks Bentley To Launch Summer Amphitheater Tour

Dierks Bentley won't just be rocking dive bars this year, he is following up that special trek that takes place this month with the Beers On Me Tour that will be hitting amphitheaters this summer.
The new trek is scheduled to kick off on August 13th in Salt Lake City, UT at the USANA Amphitheatre and will be wrapping up on October 22nd in Rogers, AR at the Walmart AMP.
The tour will feature specials guests Riley Green and Parker McCollum. Bentley had this to say, "I wrote a song a few months back with some friends called 'Beers On Me' that inspired this year's tour name.
"It's a pretty simple recipe for summer...get your friends together, have a round or two and dive into some great Country music. That's exactly what Riley, Parker and I plan on doing out there on the road with our fans.
"Both these guys are road warriors and great performers that are going to help us get this summer fired up." See the dates below:
*Riley Green and TBD
**Mitchel Tennpenny and TBD
***Riley Green Only
Dierks Bentley Plots High Times & Hangovers Club Tour
Dierks Bentley Releases Fun New 'Gone' Video
Dierks Bentley Shares Brand New Song 'Gone'
Keith Urban, Dierks Bentley and Thomas Rhett Lead Festival
Dierks Bentley Announces More Acts For Seven Peaks Music Festival
Dierks Bentley Adds Summer Leg To Burning Man Tour
Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Brad Paisley Lead Country Megaticket
Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'
Dierks Bentley Announces Seven Peaks Music Festival
Rolling Stones Announce Concert Film- Royal Blood Top Album Chart- Coldplay Premiere New Song In Space- Pearl Jam Launch Archive Hub- Van Weezer Release Show- more
Foo Fighters To Rock Late Night With Seth Meyers- Modest Mouse Return With 'We Are Between'- Death Cab For Cutie Offering Live At The Showbox For 24 Hours- Pink Floyd- more
Guns N' Roses, Volbeat, In Flames Lead Festival Lineup- Imagine Dragons Reveal 'Cutthroat' Video- Ill Nino and P.O.D.'s Sonny Sandoval Go 'All Or Nothing' With New Video- more
Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames Tour Dates Revealed- Benefit Concert Announced For Exodus' Tom Hunting- Everclear, Living Colour, Hoobastank Tour- more
The Aristocrats - FREEZE! Live in Europe 2020
boWsER - Whispers From the Wicker Man
Root 66: The Ladles - Springville Sessions
Royal Blood Top Album Chart With 'Typhoons'
Set It Off Unplug For First Single From 'Midnight (The Final Chapter)'
Anthrax Stream Third Episode Of 40th Anniversary Video Series
Switchfoot Share New Song 'i need you (to be wrong)'
Myles Kennedy Shows Softer Side With 'Love Rain Down'
Steve Miller Band Stream Classic Performance Of 'The Joker'
Coldplay Premiere New Song 'Higher Power' In Space
Pearl Jam Launch Archive Hub With Over 180 Concerts