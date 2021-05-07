.

Dierks Bentley To Launch Summer Amphitheater Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 05-07-2021

Dierks Bentley tour poster

Dierks Bentley won't just be rocking dive bars this year, he is following up that special trek that takes place this month with the Beers On Me Tour that will be hitting amphitheaters this summer.

The new trek is scheduled to kick off on August 13th in Salt Lake City, UT at the USANA Amphitheatre and will be wrapping up on October 22nd in Rogers, AR at the Walmart AMP.

The tour will feature specials guests Riley Green and Parker McCollum. Bentley had this to say, "I wrote a song a few months back with some friends called 'Beers On Me' that inspired this year's tour name.

"It's a pretty simple recipe for summer...get your friends together, have a round or two and dive into some great Country music. That's exactly what Riley, Parker and I plan on doing out there on the road with our fans.

"Both these guys are road warriors and great performers that are going to help us get this summer fired up." See the dates below:

2021 Beers On Me Tour Dates:


8/13/21 Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
8/14/21 Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
8/15/21 Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheater
8/20/21 Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
8/21/21 Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
8/22/21 Stateline, NV - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey's***
8/26/21 San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
8/27/21 Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
8/28/21 Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
9/16/21 Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
9/17/21 Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
9/18/21 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
9/23/21 Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
9/24/21 Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
9/25/21 Boston, MA - Xfinity Center
10/07/21 Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre*
10/08/21 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center*
10/09/21 Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live*
10/15/21 Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center**
10/16/21 Pittsburgh, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake**
10/21/21 St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*
10/22/21 Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP*

*Riley Green and TBD
**Mitchel Tennpenny and TBD
***Riley Green Only

