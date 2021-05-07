Royal Blood Top Album Chart With 'Typhoons'

(hennemusic) Royal Blood have scored their third UK chart-topper with their latest release, "Typhoons." According to the Official Charts, the project enters atop the Top 100 after selling 32,000 units, including 24,000 on physical formats and the most digital downloads of the week.

The set outsold the rest of the Top 5 combined while claiming the biggest opening week for a British act in 2021 so far. Royal Blood's third chart-topper follows 2014's "Royal Blood" and 2017's "How Did We Get So Dark?"

"This is getting ridiculous now," says bassist/singer Mike Kerr alongside drummer Ben Thatcher in a new video message to fans. "I don't think we thought we'd make more than one album, so to get to here and be on our third and it be Number 1 is a joke, to be honest with you.

"We'd just like to say thank you to everyone that went out and bought it. Thank you very much, it means a lot to us. Having a Number 1 record in 2021 is like... having a Number 1 record in 2021! A great feeling. Thank you so much, we'll see you on tour." Watch the video message and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Royal Blood Announce UK Tour For Typhoons

Royal Blood Stream New Album Typhoons

Royal Blood Share Behind The Scenes Footage Of 'Boilermaker' Video

Royal Blood Share Video For Josh Homme Produced 'Boilermaker'

Royal Blood Release 'Limbo' Video

Royal Blood Share Live Debut Of 'Limbo'

Royal Blood Unleash New Single 'Limbo'

Royal Blood To Play Virtual Concert During Bloxy Awards

Royal Blood Release 'Typhoons' Video

News > Royal Blood



