Weezer To Rock Van Weezer Album Release Show And Late Night TV

Weezer have not only released their long-awaited "Van Weezer" album today (May 7th) but have shared a new animated video from the effort and announced a record release show.

The new animated video is for the track "All Of The Good Ones" and was directed by Jim Dirschberger (Sanjay & Craig) with art by Jay Howell (Bob's Burgers).

The band will be celebrating the tribute to hard rock with a special Album Release Party tonight at 8 pm local time on all of iHeartMedia's Alternative and Rock stations.

Fans can also catch the band performing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this coming Monday, May 10th, where they will be rocking one of the songs from the new album. Until then, watch the new video below:

Related Stories

Weezer Go 80s Metal With 'I Need Some Of That'

Weezer Set Van Halen Inspired Album Release and Announce Livestream

Weezer Share 'All My Favorite Songs' Video

B-Sides: Weezer Go Radiohead, Pearl Jam Vs. Pearl Jamm and more

Lamb Of God, Mastodon, Weezer Lead Bill & Ted Soundtrack

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer Reschedule Tour

Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy Cancel American Tour

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer Postpone Hella Mega Tour Launch

News > Weezer



