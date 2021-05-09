.

Alex Van Halen Tributes Eddie On First Birthday Since Brother's Death

Keavin Wiggins | 05-09-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Van Halen social media capture

Alex Van Halen marked his birthday on Saturday (May 8th) by sharing a tribute to his late brother and bandmate, the guitar legend Eddie Van Halen.

The drummer passed on the following via Van Halen Newsdesk's social media, "First birthday without you, Ed. The view from my drum set will never be the same. VH forever!"

He also included several hashtags including #VanHalenForever, #AlexVanHalen, #EddieVanHalen, #VanHalenBrothers, #TheMightyVanHalen, #VanHalen, #EVHForever and #EVHRIP.

Related Stories


Alex Van Halen Tributes Eddie On First Birthday Since Brother's Death

Sammy Hagar Recalls Last Conversation With Eddie Van Halen

Heart's Nancy Wilson Performs Eddie Van Halen Tribute

Wolfgang Van Halen Premieres New Mammoth WVH Song 'Feel'

Eddie Van Halen's Hometown Honor Moving Forward

Nancy Wilson Streaming Eddie Van Halen Tribute '4 Edward'

Eddie Van Halen Shot Down Van Hagar Name

Van Halen and Metallica Hits Mashed Up For 'Enter Panaman'

Sammy Hagar Regrets Van Halen Portion Of 'Red'

New Wolfgang Van Halen Mammoth WVH Lyric Video Goes Online

News > Van Halen

advertisement
Day In Rock

Former Skid Row Singer Hospitalized For Liver Failure- Alex Van Halen Tributes Eddie- Chris Cornell Family Settles Lawsuit With Doctor Over His Death- Greta Van Fleet- more

Rolling Stones Announce Concert Film- Coldplay Premiere New Song In Space- Pearl Jam Launch Archive Hub- Weezer To Rock Van Weezer Album Release Show - Brad Paisley- more

Foo Fighters To Rock Late Night With Seth Meyers- Modest Mouse Return With 'We Are Between'- Death Cab For Cutie Offering Live At The Showbox For 24 Hours- Pink Floyd- more

Guns N' Roses, Volbeat, In Flames Lead Festival Lineup- Imagine Dragons Reveal 'Cutthroat' Video- Ill Nino and P.O.D.'s Sonny Sandoval Go 'All Or Nothing' With New Video- more

Reviews

The Aristocrats - FREEZE! Live in Europe 2020

Mother's Day Gift Guide

boWsER - Whispers From the Wicker Man

Reggae Party: Kash'd Out

Root 66: The Ladles - Springville Sessions

advertisement
Latest News

Former Skid Row Singer Hospitalized For Liver Failure

Alex Van Halen Tributes Eddie On First Birthday Since Brother's Death

Chris Cornell Family Settles Lawsuit With Doctor Over His Death

Greta Van Fleet Rock 'Candlelight Sessions' In New Video

NEEDTOBREATHE Share New Song, Announce Album And Tour

Misfits Replace My Chemical Romance At Music Festival

Fleetwood Mac Peter Green Tribute Concert Debuts In UK Top 5

Singled Out: All Good Things' For The Glory