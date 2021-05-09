Alex Van Halen Tributes Eddie On First Birthday Since Brother's Death

Alex Van Halen marked his birthday on Saturday (May 8th) by sharing a tribute to his late brother and bandmate, the guitar legend Eddie Van Halen.

The drummer passed on the following via Van Halen Newsdesk's social media, "First birthday without you, Ed. The view from my drum set will never be the same. VH forever!"

He also included several hashtags including #VanHalenForever, #AlexVanHalen, #EddieVanHalen, #VanHalenBrothers, #TheMightyVanHalen, #VanHalen, #EVHForever and #EVHRIP.



