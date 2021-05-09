Former Skid Row Singer Hospitalized For Liver Failure

Former Skid Row frontman Johnny Solinger has shared the bad news with fans that he is currently hospitalized for liver failure and the prognosis "is not so good".
Solinger took to his Facebook page to update fans. He wrote, "It is with a heavy heart I must let everyone know what's going on with me and my health. I have been hospitalized for over the last month. I have been diagnosed with liver failure. And prognosis is not so good. As with most musicians I do not have health insurance and it's very difficult to get proper care without it.
"I am currently under at least seven different medications and I need to have my abdomen drained off fluid that gets accumulated every couple of days. I have lost a lot of strength and will require physical therapy as well.
"At the moment, I am looking into putting together some sort of fundraiser to help with the medical bills and with the palliative care I will need in the coming months. I am kindly asking those of you who could help put this together to step forward. I would not be asking you all this if I didn't really need the help, but sadly this is where I'm at.
"I appreciate and want you all to keep me in your thoughts and send me all the healing vibes you can, but I get exhausted easily so I will ask you to please not call or text unless absolutely necessary. But please, if you can help in this difficult time, I will wholeheartedly appreciate it.
"Love you all. I will post a link where you can donate very soon but I wanted to update you on my condition."
