Skid Row Announce First Live Album With 'Slave To The Grind' Video

Skid Row announced their first live album and concert film with the release of a music video for the record's live version of "Slave To The Grind." Skid Row Live In London will be released on September 20th.

Atom Splitter sent over the following details Welcome to the Skid Row live album 35 years in the making! On October 24, 2022, Skid Row took to the stage at 02 Forum Kentish Town and bottled lightening with Skid Row - Live in London, their first official live album and concert film that captures unforgettable, definitive performances of their timeless classics including "18 and Life," "Monkey Business," and "I Remember You," as well as new fan favorites like "Time Bomb" and "Tear It Down" from their revered, Nick Raskulinecz-produced album The Gang's All Here.

A dream for the band and fans - in the heart of the city that so inspired them. "As teens, we dreamt of playing places like the Stone Pony in Asbury Park, NJ, and CBGB in New York City... our dreams became bigger with London, England at the forefront. We fantasized one day to headline a show in the very city where so many of our favorite bands came from," the band says.

Skid Row crossed the Atlantic to find a fierce crowd awaiting them to experience the power of a band truly committed to rock 'n' roll, past present, and future. Live In London is a classic live album from a band that continues to innovate, grow and fire up audiences around the globe.

Set opener "Slave to the Grind" has been chosen as the first single and video. From the moment the band hits the stage, the energy is undeniable. And it just gets more intense from there. Live In London is the live album Skid Row fans - old and new - have been waiting 35+ years for... and this show, this instant, is what they've delivered.

"London has always been a home away from home for us. We are very excited to finally capture a live show on video for the rest of the world to see," says the band's Rachel Bolan

"After the release of The Gangs All Here album we realized that something special was happening. This record perfectly captures that moment in time. Thank you, London! You always deliver!! Onward and upward," shares SNAKE

