NEEDTOBREATHE Share New Song, Announce Album And Tour

NEEDTOBREATHE have released a music video for their new single "Into The Mystery". The song is the title track to the band's forthcoming studio album.
They had this to say about the new record, "Probably more than any other record of ours, it was a product of what was going on in the world and our environment.
"We didn't second guess ourselves much or look over our shoulders. Even the spirit of the record was a result of the moment. You can hear everybody's personality and imprint. It felt like we got this opportunity to make a record like a family."
The band will be supporting the effort with their first tour in over two years. The 38 city Into The Mystery Tour that will feature support from Switchfoot and The New Respects.
They will be kicking things off on September 7th in St. Louis, MO at the Saint Louis Music Park and wrap up on October 30th in Atlanta, GA at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre.
See the tour dates and watch the new video below:
September 07, 2021 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park
September 08, 2021 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre
September 10, 2021 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
September 11, 2021 - Salt Lake City, UT - Sandy City Amphitheater
September 13, 2021 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
September 14, 2021 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union OAT
September 16, 2021 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
September 17, 2021 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery
September 18, 2021 - Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheater
September 19, 2021 - Seattle, WA - Marymoor Amphitheater
September 21, 2021 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater
September 23, 2021 - Fargo, MN - Bluestem Center for the Arts - Bluestem Amphitheater
September 24, 2021 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory
September 25, 2021 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
September 26, 2021 - Indianapolis, IN - Amphitheater at White River State Park
September 28, 2021 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
September 30, 2021 - Chicago, IL - Radius
October 01, 2021 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
October 02, 2021 - Cleveland, OH - Nautica Pavilion
October 03, 2021 - Pittsburgh, PA - Robert Morris University - UPMC Events Center
October 07, 2021 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia
October 08, 2021 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
October 09, 2021 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17
October 10, 2021 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
October 12, 2021 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace Theater
October 14, 2021 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
October 15, 2021 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
October 16, 2021 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
October 17, 2021 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum
October 19, 2021 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
October 21, 2021 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater
October 22, 2021 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre
October 23, 2021 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
October 24, 2021 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre
October 27, 2021 - Memphis, TN - Memphis Botanic Garden
October 28, 2021 - Birmingham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
October 29, 2021 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
October 30, 2021 - Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
