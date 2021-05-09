NEEDTOBREATHE Share New Song, Announce Album And Tour

NEEDTOBREATHE have released a music video for their new single "Into The Mystery". The song is the title track to the band's forthcoming studio album.

They had this to say about the new record, "Probably more than any other record of ours, it was a product of what was going on in the world and our environment.

"We didn't second guess ourselves much or look over our shoulders. Even the spirit of the record was a result of the moment. You can hear everybody's personality and imprint. It felt like we got this opportunity to make a record like a family."

The band will be supporting the effort with their first tour in over two years. The 38 city Into The Mystery Tour that will feature support from Switchfoot and The New Respects.

They will be kicking things off on September 7th in St. Louis, MO at the Saint Louis Music Park and wrap up on October 30th in Atlanta, GA at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre.

See the tour dates and watch the new video below:

September 07, 2021 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

September 08, 2021 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre

September 10, 2021 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 11, 2021 - Salt Lake City, UT - Sandy City Amphitheater

September 13, 2021 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

September 14, 2021 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union OAT

September 16, 2021 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

September 17, 2021 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery

September 18, 2021 - Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheater

September 19, 2021 - Seattle, WA - Marymoor Amphitheater

September 21, 2021 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater

September 23, 2021 - Fargo, MN - Bluestem Center for the Arts - Bluestem Amphitheater

September 24, 2021 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory

September 25, 2021 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

September 26, 2021 - Indianapolis, IN - Amphitheater at White River State Park

September 28, 2021 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

September 30, 2021 - Chicago, IL - Radius

October 01, 2021 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

October 02, 2021 - Cleveland, OH - Nautica Pavilion

October 03, 2021 - Pittsburgh, PA - Robert Morris University - UPMC Events Center

October 07, 2021 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia

October 08, 2021 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

October 09, 2021 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

October 10, 2021 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

October 12, 2021 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace Theater

October 14, 2021 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 15, 2021 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

October 16, 2021 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

October 17, 2021 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum

October 19, 2021 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

October 21, 2021 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater

October 22, 2021 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre

October 23, 2021 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

October 24, 2021 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre

October 27, 2021 - Memphis, TN - Memphis Botanic Garden

October 28, 2021 - Birmingham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

October 29, 2021 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

October 30, 2021 - Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

