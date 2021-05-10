Royal Blood Rock 'Boilermaker' In New Video

(hennemusic) Royal Blood are sharing video of a live soundstage performance of their song "Boilermaker", which is the latest single from their chart topping new album, "Typhoons."
Following its live debut in 2019, the duo of bassist/singer Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher brought in a fellow rocker to produce the song, named after the legendary drink that sees a shot of whisky followed immediately by a glass of beer as a chaser.
"This is written a report from the front line of my own self destruction. Chasing all things toxic no matter how grotesque the combination," explains Kerr. "However, the marriage of talent involved in its creation was a delicious one. Its bones discovered in I Know I Know's bedroom. Produced by the Jedi master Josh Homme of Queens Of The Stone Age. A life changing experience we will be forever grateful for."
The record has just earned Royal Blood their third straight UK No. 1, following similar success with their 2014 self-titled debut and 2017's "How Did We Get So Dark?" Watch the video here.
