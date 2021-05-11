.

Megadeth Address David Ellefson Controversy

Michael Angulia | 05-11-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Megadeth Photo courtesy Adrenaline

Megadeth issued a statement via social media on Monday evening (May 10th) addressing the allegations against David Ellefson, which the bassist says are untrue.

Explicit videos and messages from Ellefson were leaked online this past weekend and David and the woman both stated that the allegations of grooming were untrue and that the leaked material was taken out of context and the woman is an adult.

The band shared the following message about the controversary, "We are aware of the recent statements regarding David Ellefson, and are watching developments closely.

As it relates to creativity and business, we are all familiar with one another. However, there are clearly aspects of David's private life that he has kept to himself.

"As this situation unfolds, it is important that all voices be heard clearly and respectfully. We look forward to the truth coming to light." Read David and woman's statements here.

Related Stories


Megadeth Address David Ellefson Controversy

Megadeth's David Ellefson Denies Grooming Allegation

Megadeth's David Ellefson Launches Video Podcast

Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames Tour Dates Revealed

Megadeth's David Ellefson Announces Bass Chronicles Concert Series

Megadeth Wrapping Up Work On New Album Says Mustaine

Megadeth's Ellefson Teams Up With Jeff Scott Soto

Megadeth's David Ellefson Set Release Date For 'Dwellers'

Eddie Van Halen's Influence Went Beyond Guitar Says Megadeth Star

New Megadeth Album Is Almost Done Says Ellefson

News > Megadeth

advertisement
Day In Rock

Megadeth Address David Ellefson Controversy- Metallica Collaborated On Over 10 Songs Over Zoom For New Album- Alice Cooper Leads Monsters Of Rock Cruise Lineup- more

Former Skid Row Singer Hospitalized For Liver Failure- Alex Van Halen Tributes Eddie- Chris Cornell Family Settles Lawsuit With Doctor Over His Death- Greta Van Fleet- more

Rolling Stones Announce Concert Film- Coldplay Premiere New Song In Space- Pearl Jam Launch Archive Hub- Weezer To Rock Van Weezer Album Release Show - Brad Paisley- more

Foo Fighters To Rock Late Night With Seth Meyers- Modest Mouse Return With 'We Are Between'- Death Cab For Cutie Offering Live At The Showbox For 24 Hours- Pink Floyd- more

Reviews

Neofilis Nebulosa - EP 1

The Aristocrats - FREEZE! Live in Europe 2020

boWsER - Whispers From the Wicker Man

Reggae Party: Kash'd Out

Root 66: The Ladles - Springville Sessions

advertisement
Latest News

Metallica Collaborated On Over 10 Songs Over Zoom For New Album

Rebellion Festival Canceled For 2021, But 2022 Dates Confirmed

Gears Release 'Game' Lyric Video

Megadeth Address David Ellefson Controversy

Alice Cooper Leads Monsters Of Rock Cruise Lineup

Singled Out: Karnivool's New Day

Lindemann Share 'Home Sweet Home' Live Video

New Model Army's Justin Sullivan Shares New Song 'Unforgiven'