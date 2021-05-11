Megadeth Address David Ellefson Controversy

Megadeth issued a statement via social media on Monday evening (May 10th) addressing the allegations against David Ellefson, which the bassist says are untrue.

Explicit videos and messages from Ellefson were leaked online this past weekend and David and the woman both stated that the allegations of grooming were untrue and that the leaked material was taken out of context and the woman is an adult.

The band shared the following message about the controversary, "We are aware of the recent statements regarding David Ellefson, and are watching developments closely.

As it relates to creativity and business, we are all familiar with one another. However, there are clearly aspects of David's private life that he has kept to himself.

"As this situation unfolds, it is important that all voices be heard clearly and respectfully. We look forward to the truth coming to light." Read David and woman's statements here.



