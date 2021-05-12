Rammstein Add Four New Dates To Stadium Tour

Rammstein have announced four additional shows for their Europe Stadium Tour, which is now scheduled to take place in fall and summer of 2022 after being delayed due to the pandemic lockdown restrictions.
The newly announced dates include a new kick off show on May 15th in Prague, Czech Republic at the Airport Letnany and a new final stop on August 4th in Ostend, Belgium at the Park De Nieuwe Koers.
The other two additional dates include a second night in Klagenfurt, Austria at the Worthersee Stadion on May 26th and an additional concert in Nijmegen, Netherlands at Goffertpark on July 5th. See all of the dates below:
May 15 Prague, Czech Republic, Airport Letnany
May 20 Leipzig, Red Bull Arena
May 21 Leipzig, Red Bull Arena
May 25 Klagenfurt, Worthersee Stadion
May 26 Klagenfurt, Worthersee Stadion
May 30 Zurich, Stadion Letzigrund
May 31 Zurich, Stadion Letzigrund
Jun 4 Berlin, Olympiastadion
Jun 5 Berlin, Olympiastadion
Jun 10 Stuttgart, Cannstatter Wasen
Jun 11 Stuttgart, Cannstatter Wasen
Jun 14 Hamburg, Volksparkstadion
Jun 15 Hamburg, Volksparkstadion
Jun 18 Düsseldorf, Merkur Spiel-Arena
Jun 19 Düsseldorf, Merkur Spiel-Arena
Jun 22 Aarhus, Ceres Park
Jun 26 Coventry, Ricoh Arena
Jun 30 Cardiff, Principality Stadium
Jul 04 Nijmegen, Goffertpark
July 5 Nijmegen, Goffertpark
Jul 08 Lyon, Groupama Stadium
Jul 09 Lyon, Groupama Stadium
Jul 12 Turin, Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino
Jul 16 Warsaw, PGE Narodowy
Jul 20 Tallinn, Song Festival Grounds
Jul 24 Oslo, Bjerke Travbane
Jul 29 Gothenburg, Ullevi Stadium
Jul 30 Gothenburg, Ullevi Stadium
Aug 03 Ostend, Park De Nieuwe Koers
August 4 Ostend, Belgium, Park De Nieuwe Koers
