Rammstein Add Four New Dates To Stadium Tour

Rammstein have announced four additional shows for their Europe Stadium Tour, which is now scheduled to take place in fall and summer of 2022 after being delayed due to the pandemic lockdown restrictions.

The newly announced dates include a new kick off show on May 15th in Prague, Czech Republic at the Airport Letnany and a new final stop on August 4th in Ostend, Belgium at the Park De Nieuwe Koers.

The other two additional dates include a second night in Klagenfurt, Austria at the Worthersee Stadion on May 26th and an additional concert in Nijmegen, Netherlands at Goffertpark on July 5th. See all of the dates below:

May 15 Prague, Czech Republic, Airport Letnany

May 20 Leipzig, Red Bull Arena

May 21 Leipzig, Red Bull Arena

May 25 Klagenfurt, Worthersee Stadion

May 26 Klagenfurt, Worthersee Stadion

May 30 Zurich, Stadion Letzigrund

May 31 Zurich, Stadion Letzigrund

Jun 4 Berlin, Olympiastadion

Jun 5 Berlin, Olympiastadion

Jun 10 Stuttgart, Cannstatter Wasen

Jun 11 Stuttgart, Cannstatter Wasen

Jun 14 Hamburg, Volksparkstadion

Jun 15 Hamburg, Volksparkstadion

Jun 18 Düsseldorf, Merkur Spiel-Arena

Jun 19 Düsseldorf, Merkur Spiel-Arena

Jun 22 Aarhus, Ceres Park

Jun 26 Coventry, Ricoh Arena

Jun 30 Cardiff, Principality Stadium

Jul 04 Nijmegen, Goffertpark

July 5 Nijmegen, Goffertpark

Jul 08 Lyon, Groupama Stadium

Jul 09 Lyon, Groupama Stadium

Jul 12 Turin, Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino

Jul 16 Warsaw, PGE Narodowy

Jul 20 Tallinn, Song Festival Grounds

Jul 24 Oslo, Bjerke Travbane

Jul 29 Gothenburg, Ullevi Stadium

Jul 30 Gothenburg, Ullevi Stadium

Aug 03 Ostend, Park De Nieuwe Koers

August 4 Ostend, Belgium, Park De Nieuwe Koers



