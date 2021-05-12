Tedeschi Trucks and Melissa Etheridge Lead MerleFest Lineup

Organizers of the MerleFest have announced the initial lineup of artists who will be performing at this year's event that is taking place in September.
The first-round lineup for MerleFest 2021 is led by Tedeschi Trucks (Friday), Melissa Etheridge (Sunday), Mavis Staples (Sunday), and LeAnn Rimes (Friday).
They will be joined by Sam Bush (Saturday), Donna The Buffalo (all 4 days), Scythian (Thurs., Fri., and Sat. performances), and The Waybacks (Fri. and Sat.)
MerleFest 2021 will be taking place on September 16-19 on the campus of Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro, North Carolina, in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Tickets are scheduled to go sale on June 10th.
