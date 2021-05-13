Cradle Of Filth Welcome New Member

Cradle Of Filth welcomed a brand new member to the band during their livestream event on Wednesday night (May 12th) when they were joined by new keyboardist Anabelle Iratni.
Iratni replaced longtime keyboardist Lindsay Schoolcraft who announced that she was leaving the group back in February of last year after being with them for seven years.
Fans of the band will be familiar with Anabelle as she played with frontman Dani Filth in Devilment, and also played with Veile. The band tweeted on Thursday, "Please all welcome @AnabelleXIII to Cradle Of Filth!"
