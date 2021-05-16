.

Goo Goo Dolls Share INXS Cover From Forthcoming 'Rarities' Album

Keavin Wiggins | 05-16-2021

The Goo Goo Dolls have released a live cover of the INXS classic "Don't Change" as a preview of their forthcoming compilation album that will be entitled "Rarities".

The collection is set to be released on June 25th in various formats including digitally, CD and vinyl LP and will feature 20 rarity tracks spanning from 1995 through 2007.

"Rarities" will be filled with b-sides, live songs, acoustic recordings of classics hits like "Iris," "Slide," and "Name" , radio performances, international releases and additional non-album tracks and even a rendition of "Take Me Out To The Ball Game". Stream the INXS cover and see the song listing below:

"RARITIES" DIGITAL/CD TRACK-LISTING


Hit or Miss
Nothing Can Change You
Long Way Down (Chris Lord Alge Remix)
Name (Live Acoustic)
Don't Change (Live)
Girl Right Next to Me (Live Acoustic)
Another Second Time Around (Live Acoustic)
Iris (Acoustic)
Slide (Acoustic)
Naked (Remix)
Black Balloon (Live)
Naked (Live)
Black Balloon (Live from Sessions@AOL)
Broadway (Live from Sessions@AOL)
We'll Be Here (When You're Gone) (Acoustic)
Better Days (Acoustic)
Let Love In (Live)
Listen (Live)
Feel The Silence (Live)
Take Me Out to the Ball Game

"RARITIES" VINYL TRACK-LISTING


SIDE ONE
Hit or Miss
Nothing Can Change You
Long Way Down (Chris Lord Alge Remix)
Name (Live Acoustic)
Don't Change (Live)

SIDE TWO
Girl Right Next to Me (Live Acoustic)
Another Second Time Around (Live Acoustic)
Iris (Acoustic)
Slide (Acoustic)
Naked (Remix)

SIDE THREE
Black Balloon (Live)
Naked (Live)
Black Balloon (Live from Sessions@AOL)
Broadway (Live from Sessions@AOL)
We'll Be Here (When You're Gone) (Acoustic)

SIDE FOUR
Better Days (Acoustic)
Let Love In (Live)
Listen (Live)
Feel The Silence (Live)
Take Me Out To The Ball Game


