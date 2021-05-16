Goo Goo Dolls Share INXS Cover From Forthcoming 'Rarities' Album

The Goo Goo Dolls have released a live cover of the INXS classic "Don't Change" as a preview of their forthcoming compilation album that will be entitled "Rarities".
The collection is set to be released on June 25th in various formats including digitally, CD and vinyl LP and will feature 20 rarity tracks spanning from 1995 through 2007.
"Rarities" will be filled with b-sides, live songs, acoustic recordings of classics hits like "Iris," "Slide," and "Name" , radio performances, international releases and additional non-album tracks and even a rendition of "Take Me Out To The Ball Game". Stream the INXS cover and see the song listing below:
SIDE TWO
Girl Right Next to Me (Live Acoustic)
Another Second Time Around (Live Acoustic)
Iris (Acoustic)
Slide (Acoustic)
Naked (Remix)
SIDE THREE
Black Balloon (Live)
Naked (Live)
Black Balloon (Live from Sessions@AOL)
Broadway (Live from Sessions@AOL)
We'll Be Here (When You're Gone) (Acoustic)
SIDE FOUR
Better Days (Acoustic)
Let Love In (Live)
Listen (Live)
Feel The Silence (Live)
Take Me Out To The Ball Game
Goo Goo Dolls Releasing Surprise EP This Week
Goo Goo Dolls Preview It's Christmas All Over Livestream Special
Goo Goo Dolls Announce Holiday Special Event and Release Video
Goo Goo Dolls Release 'Autumn Leaves' Video
Goo Goo Dolls Share 'It's Christmas All Over' Album Details
Goo Goo Dolls Announce Their Very First Christmas Album
Goo Goo Dolls Launch Live From Home Video Series
Goo Goo Dolls Announce Dizzy Up The Girl 20th Anniversary Tour
Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Stadium Tour Postponed- Greta Van Fleet Rock 'Stardust Chords' In New Video- Fear Factory Share 'Fuel Injected Suicide Machine'- more
KISS Stars Slam Rock Hall For Snubbing Iron Maiden- Robert Plant Announces Saving Grace Summer Tour- Dead & Company Summer Tour- Atreyu- Music Festivals Return- more
Foo Fighters In and Iron Maiden Out At Rock Hall- Korn And Staind Announce Summer Tour- KK's Priest Unleash Hellfire Thunderbolt With New Video- New Mastodon Song- more
Megadeth Address David Ellefson Controversy- Metallica Collaborated On Over 10 Songs Over Zoom For New Album- Alice Cooper Leads Monsters Of Rock Cruise Lineup- more
The Aristocrats - FREEZE! Live in Europe 2020
boWsER - Whispers From the Wicker Man
Joe Bonamassa Announces Summer Tour
Chunk! No, Captain Chunk! Get 'Bitter' With New Video
Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Stadium Tour Postponed
Metallica, Korn and Nine In Nails Lead Louder Thank Life Lineup
The Devil Wears Prada Stream New Song 'Nightfall'
Point North Release 'Nice Now' Video
Singled Out: Lenny The Heart's Party Animal
Nine Inch Nails To Headline Riot Fest 2021