Weezer, Fall Out Boy, and Green Day Stadium Tour Dates Announced

Weezer, Fall Out Boy, and Green Day have announced the new dates for their Hella Mega tour that will visit U.S. stadiums this summer and will feature support from The Interrupters.
The tour is set to begin on July 24th in Dallas, TX at the Globe Life Field and will wrap up on September 6th in Seattle, WA at T Mobile Park. The trek will also include two new stops, August 17th in Columbus, OH at Historic Crew Stadium and September 1st in Milwaukee, WI at Summerfest.
Weezer and Fall Out Boy will be celebrating the tour announcement by taking part in Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series on July 17th. See the tour dates below:
Weezer To Rock Van Weezer Album Release Show And Late Night TV
Weezer Go 80s Metal With 'I Need Some Of That'
Weezer Set Van Halen Inspired Album Release and Announce Livestream
Weezer Share 'All My Favorite Songs' Video
B-Sides: Weezer Go Radiohead, Pearl Jam Vs. Pearl Jamm and more
Lamb Of God, Mastodon, Weezer Lead Bill & Ted Soundtrack
Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates
Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer Reschedule Tour
Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy Cancel American Tour
Alice Cooper And Ace Frehley Announce U.S. Tour- Weezer, Fall Out Boy, and Green Day Stadium Tour- Kings Of Leon To Launch When You See Yourself Tour- more
Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Stadium Tour Postponed- Greta Van Fleet Rock 'Stardust Chords' In New Video- Fear Factory Share 'Fuel Injected Suicide Machine'- more
KISS Stars Slam Rock Hall For Snubbing Iron Maiden- Robert Plant Announces Saving Grace Summer Tour- Dead & Company Summer Tour- Atreyu- Music Festivals Return- more
Foo Fighters In and Iron Maiden Out At Rock Hall- Korn And Staind Announce Summer Tour- KK's Priest Unleash Hellfire Thunderbolt With New Video- New Mastodon Song- more
The Aristocrats - FREEZE! Live in Europe 2020
boWsER - Whispers From the Wicker Man
Alice Cooper And Ace Frehley Announce U.S. Tour
Weezer, Fall Out Boy, and Green Day Stadium Tour Dates Announced
Kings Of Leon To Launch When You See Yourself Tour
Singled Out: Dream Racer's Let's Go Home
Jason Aldean To Launch The Back In The Saddle Tour
Billie Eilish Hit Given Hard Rock Makeover By Devils Envy
Saves The Day's Chris Conley Addresses Abuse, Misconduct Accusations
Hamish Anderson Unplugs For 'Morning Light'