Weezer, Fall Out Boy, and Green Day Stadium Tour Dates Announced

Keavin Wiggins | 05-17-2021

Weezer, Fall Out Boy, and Green Day have announced the new dates for their Hella Mega tour that will visit U.S. stadiums this summer and will feature support from The Interrupters.

The tour is set to begin on July 24th in Dallas, TX at the Globe Life Field and will wrap up on September 6th in Seattle, WA at T Mobile Park. The trek will also include two new stops, August 17th in Columbus, OH at Historic Crew Stadium and September 1st in Milwaukee, WI at Summerfest.

Weezer and Fall Out Boy will be celebrating the tour announcement by taking part in Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series on July 17th. See the tour dates below:

The Hella Mega Tour Dates:


Saturday, July 24 DALLAS, TX Globe Life Field
Tuesday, July 27 ATLANTA, GA Truist Park
Thursday, July 29 HOUSTON, TX Minute Maid Park
Saturday, July 31 JACKSONVILLE, FL TIAA Bank Field
Sunday, August 1 MIAMI, FL Hard Rock Stadium
Wednesday, August 4 FLUSHING, NY Citi Field
Thursday, August 5 BOSTON, MA Fenway Park
Sunday, August 8 WASHINGTON, DC Nationals Park
Tuesday, August 10 DETROIT, MI Comerica Park
Friday, August 13 HERSHEY, PA Hersheypark Stadium
Sunday, August 15 CHICAGO, IL Wrigley Field
Tuesday, August 17 COLUMBUS, OH Historic Crew Stadium
Thursday, August 19 PITTSBURGH, PA PNC Park
Friday, August 20 PHILADELPHIA, PA Citizen's Bank Park
Monday, August 23 MINNEAPOLIS, MN Target Field
Wednesday, August 25 DENVER, CO Dick's Sporting Goods Park
Friday, August 27 SAN FRANCISCO, CA Oracle park
Sunday, August 29 SAN DIEGO, CA PetCo Park
Wednesday, September 1 MILWAUKEE, WI Summerfest
Friday, September 3 LOS ANGELES, CA Dodger Stadium
Monday, September 6 SEATTLE, WA T Mobile Park

