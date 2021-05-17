Weezer, Fall Out Boy, and Green Day Stadium Tour Dates Announced

Weezer, Fall Out Boy, and Green Day have announced the new dates for their Hella Mega tour that will visit U.S. stadiums this summer and will feature support from The Interrupters.

The tour is set to begin on July 24th in Dallas, TX at the Globe Life Field and will wrap up on September 6th in Seattle, WA at T Mobile Park. The trek will also include two new stops, August 17th in Columbus, OH at Historic Crew Stadium and September 1st in Milwaukee, WI at Summerfest.

Weezer and Fall Out Boy will be celebrating the tour announcement by taking part in Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series on July 17th. See the tour dates below:

The Hella Mega Tour Dates:

Saturday, July 24 DALLAS, TX Globe Life FieldTuesday, July 27 ATLANTA, GA Truist ParkThursday, July 29 HOUSTON, TX Minute Maid ParkSaturday, July 31 JACKSONVILLE, FL TIAA Bank FieldSunday, August 1 MIAMI, FL Hard Rock StadiumWednesday, August 4 FLUSHING, NY Citi FieldThursday, August 5 BOSTON, MA Fenway ParkSunday, August 8 WASHINGTON, DC Nationals ParkTuesday, August 10 DETROIT, MI Comerica ParkFriday, August 13 HERSHEY, PA Hersheypark StadiumSunday, August 15 CHICAGO, IL Wrigley FieldTuesday, August 17 COLUMBUS, OH Historic Crew StadiumThursday, August 19 PITTSBURGH, PA PNC ParkFriday, August 20 PHILADELPHIA, PA Citizen's Bank ParkMonday, August 23 MINNEAPOLIS, MN Target FieldWednesday, August 25 DENVER, CO Dick's Sporting Goods ParkFriday, August 27 SAN FRANCISCO, CA Oracle parkSunday, August 29 SAN DIEGO, CA PetCo ParkWednesday, September 1 MILWAUKEE, WI SummerfestFriday, September 3 LOS ANGELES, CA Dodger StadiumMonday, September 6 SEATTLE, WA T Mobile Park

