Anthrax Record Among The Living As 40th Anniversary Series Continues

(hennemusic) Anthrax and legendary producer Eddie Kramer head to Miami, FL and Compass Point, Bahamas to record the band's third album, 1987's "Among The Living", as the group's 40th anniversary video series continues.
Launched with the singles "I Am The Law" and "Indians", the record moved Anthrax from being a club band to one that played arenas while their reputation grew as one of the Big 4 thrash bands of the genre, alongside Metallica, Megadeth and Slayer.
Anthrax will celebrate turning 40 with a very special livestream performance on Friday, July 16 that will see the band deliver a deep cuts set that will pull from their entire career-spanning catalog; all details, including ticketing information, will be announced shortly. Watch the episode here.
Anthrax Revisit Spreading The Disease On 40th Anniversary Series
Anthrax Look Back At 'Spreading The Disease' In 40th Video Series
Anthrax Prepare Second Album In 40th Anniversary Video Series
Anthrax Stream Third Episode Of 40th Anniversary Video Series
Anthrax Share 2nd Episode Of 40th Anniversary Video Series
Anthrax Revisit Debut Album In 40th Anniversary Launch
Anthrax Announce 40th Anniversary Video Series and Livestream
Anthrax Plan To Resume New Album Post Pandemic
Anthrax's Benante and Friends Plot Rush Tribute EP, Share 'Subdivisions' Video
Twenty One Pilots Streaming New Song 'Saturday'- Lollapalooza Returning This Summer- Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters Lead Music Festival Lineup- Clutch Headline Tour- more
Alice Cooper And Ace Frehley Announce U.S. Tour- Weezer, Fall Out Boy, and Green Day Stadium Tour- Kings Of Leon To Launch When You See Yourself Tour- more
Saves The Day's Chris Conley Addresses Abuse, Misconduct Accusations- Jason Aldean To Launch The Back In The Saddle Tour- Joe Bonamassa Announces Summer Tour more
Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Stadium Tour Postponed- Greta Van Fleet Rock 'Stardust Chords' In New Video- Fear Factory Share 'Fuel Injected Suicide Machine'- more
The Aristocrats - FREEZE! Live in Europe 2020
On The Record: UB40 - Signing Off (40th Anniversary Edition)
Death Cab For Cutie Announce Amphitheater Dates
R.E.M. Announce Radio Free Europe 40th Anniversary Reissue
Lamb Of God Lead ShipRocked 2022 Cruise Lineup
Shinedown Announce U.S. Fall Tour
Jimmie Allen To Sing National Anthem At Indianapolis 500
Greta Van Fleet Stream 'Tears Of Rain' Video From Candlelight Sessions
Anthrax Record Among The Living As 40th Anniversary Series Continues
Green Day Stream New Single 'Pollyanna'