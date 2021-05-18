Anthrax Record Among The Living As 40th Anniversary Series Continues

(hennemusic) Anthrax and legendary producer Eddie Kramer head to Miami, FL and Compass Point, Bahamas to record the band's third album, 1987's "Among The Living", as the group's 40th anniversary video series continues.

Launched with the singles "I Am The Law" and "Indians", the record moved Anthrax from being a club band to one that played arenas while their reputation grew as one of the Big 4 thrash bands of the genre, alongside Metallica, Megadeth and Slayer.

Anthrax will celebrate turning 40 with a very special livestream performance on Friday, July 16 that will see the band deliver a deep cuts set that will pull from their entire career-spanning catalog; all details, including ticketing information, will be announced shortly. Watch the episode here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Anthrax Revisit Spreading The Disease On 40th Anniversary Series

Anthrax Look Back At 'Spreading The Disease' In 40th Video Series

Anthrax Prepare Second Album In 40th Anniversary Video Series

Anthrax Stream Third Episode Of 40th Anniversary Video Series

Anthrax Share 2nd Episode Of 40th Anniversary Video Series

Anthrax Revisit Debut Album In 40th Anniversary Launch

Anthrax Announce 40th Anniversary Video Series and Livestream

Anthrax Plan To Resume New Album Post Pandemic

Anthrax's Benante and Friends Plot Rush Tribute EP, Share 'Subdivisions' Video

News > Anthrax



