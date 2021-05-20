.

Metallica Mondays Returning For One Night Only

Bruce Henne | 05-20-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Metallica video still

(hennemusic) Metallica will stream a 2018 concert in its entirety during the one-night-only return of #MetallicaMondays series in support of their All Within My Hands Foundation.

"In honor of Month Of Giving, we are bringing Metallica Mondays back for a special, one-night-only event!," says Metallica. "Tune in Monday, May 24 to catch Metallica: Live In Lincoln, Nebraska - September 6, 2018, shot on the North American leg of the WorldWired Tour, including a very rare performance of 'The Unforgiven III'."

The show premieres next week on YouTube and Facebook at 8 PM EDT.
"And just like all our #MetallicaMondays shows last year, this one will feature simultaneous fundraisers on both platforms for the All Within My Hands Month Of Giving benefitting Feeding America and Direct Relief.That means that your generosity will help combat food insecurity on a national level in the US, as well as improve quality of life for people confronting enormous hardship while recovering from disasters worldwide." here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Metallica Mondays Returning For One Night Only

Metallica, Disturbed, NIN Lead Welcome To Rockville Lineup

Metallica, Korn and Nine In Nails Lead Louder Thank Life Lineup

Metallica Collaborated On Over 10 Songs Over Zoom For New Album

Van Halen and Metallica Hits Mashed Up For 'Enter Panaman'

Iron Maiden Not Metallica Created Thrash Says Anthrax Star

Metallica's James Hetfield Part Of Little Kids Rock Virtual Benefit

Elton John Working On Something With Metallica

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Recruited By Santana For New Album

Metallica Rock National Anthem At Golden State Warriors Game

News > Metallica

advertisement
Day In Rock

Queen's Brain May Recovering From Surgery- Metallica Mondays Returning For One Night Only- Aerosmith Reschedule 50th Anniversary Fenway Park Concert- Def Leppard- more

Metallica, Disturbed, NIN Lead Welcome To Rockville Lineup- Foo Fighters, Journey Lead Lollapalooza Lineup- Van Halen Classic Cover By Mr. Bungle- KISS- Royal Blood- more

Twenty One Pilots Streaming New Song 'Saturday'- Lollapalooza Returning This Summer- Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters Lead Music Festival Lineup- Clutch Headline Tour- more

Alice Cooper And Ace Frehley Announce U.S. Tour- Weezer, Fall Out Boy, and Green Day Stadium Tour- Kings Of Leon To Launch When You See Yourself Tour- more

Reviews

Sites and Sounds: The Return of Festivals

Maia Sharp - Mercy Rising

MorleyView Sweet's Andy Scott

Neofilis Nebulosa - EP 1

The Aristocrats - FREEZE! Live in Europe 2020

advertisement
Latest News

Queen's Brain May Recovering From Surgery

Metallica Mondays Returning For One Night Only

Aerosmith Reschedule 50th Anniversary Fenway Park Concert

Anthrax Reveal Origins Of The Big 4

The Tragically Hip Announce New Album Of Unreleased Songs

Song Premiere: Tarah Who?'s La Petite Boche: Un Amour de Guerre

Def Leppard Streaming Rare B-Side Song

The Who's Roger Daltrey Announce Live And Kicking Tour