.

Rolling Stones Release 'Brown Sugar' Live Video

Bruce Henne | 05-21-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Rolling Stones package promo

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are streaming video of "Brown Sugar" from the forthcoming expanded reissue of their 2006 concert film, "A Bigger Bang: Live On Copacabana Beach."

Due July 9, the project captures the band's performance before 1.5 million fans at the iconic beach in Rio de Janeiro while on the road in support of their 2005 album.

The 2021 reissue will include four songs that were not in the original 2007 DVD release - "Tumbling Dice", "Oh No, Not You Again", "This Place Is Empty", and "Sympathy For The Devil" - featured alongside the band's biggest hits and fan favorites.

"A Bigger Bang: Live On Copacabana Beach" will; be available in multiple formats, including DVD, SD Blu-ray, DVD+2CD, SD Blu-ray+2CD, 2DVD+2CD Deluxe, 2SD Blu-ray+2CD Deluxe, 180 gram 3LP, limited edition 3LP pressed on 180 gram blue, yellow, and green vinyl & digital.

As an extended part of the reissue, the group will issue a 5-song digital EP on May 28 featuring "Sympathy For The Devil", "Wild Horses", "You Got Me Rocking", "Happy", and "Rough Justice"; all the songs are from the Copacabana Beach show, with the exception of "Rough Justice", which is from the 2005 Salt Lake City concert video available in the Deluxe Edition.

Mercury Studios will also release a limited-edition 10" picture disc featuring "Rain Fall Down" (Live on Copacabana Beach) and "Rough Justice" (Live In Salt Lake City) as part of the first Record Store Day Drops on June 12. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Rolling Stones Release 'Brown Sugar' Live Video

Rolling Stones Classic 'Gimme Shelter' Reinterpreted By Pain

Rolling Stones To Release A Bigger Bang: Live On Copacabana Beach

Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Battled Cancer Again During Lockdown

Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Launching Affirmations Series

Andrew Loog Oldham (Rolling Stones) Coming To Monsters Of Rock Radio

Ghost Frontman And The Hellacopters Rock Rolling Stones Classic

Rolling Stones Made UK Chart History 2020 In Review

Guns N' Roses Offshoot Cover Rolling Stones Classic 2020 In Review

Rolling Stones Unplugged For One World Together At Home 2020 In Review

News > Rolling Stones

advertisement
Day In Rock

Motley Crue, Rob Zombie Supergroup L.A. Rats Share New Song- Wolfgang Van Halen Streaming New Song 'Mammoth'- George Strait Announce Return To Las Vegas-

Queen's Brain May Recovering From Surgery- Metallica Mondays Returning For One Night Only- Aerosmith Reschedule 50th Anniversary Fenway Park Concert- Def Leppard- more

Metallica, Disturbed, NIN Lead Welcome To Rockville Lineup- Foo Fighters, Journey Lead Lollapalooza Lineup- Van Halen Classic Cover By Mr. Bungle- KISS- Royal Blood- more

Twenty One Pilots Streaming New Song 'Saturday'- Lollapalooza Returning This Summer- Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters Lead Music Festival Lineup- Clutch Headline Tour- more

Reviews

Sites and Sounds: The Return of Festivals

Maia Sharp - Mercy Rising

MorleyView Sweet's Andy Scott

Neofilis Nebulosa - EP 1

The Aristocrats - FREEZE! Live in Europe 2020

advertisement
Latest News

Queen Revisit Free 1976 Hyde Park Concert

Pink Floyd Share Live Video From 1970 Bath Festival

Rolling Stones Release 'Brown Sugar' Live Video

The Tragically Hip Stream New Album 'Saskadelphia'

Rockers Salute The Early Years Of Anthrax

Wolfgang Van Halen Streaming New Song 'Mammoth'

George Strait Announce Return To Las Vegas

Motley Crue, Rob Zombie Supergroup L.A. Rats Share New Song