Rolling Stones Release 'Brown Sugar' Live Video

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are streaming video of "Brown Sugar" from the forthcoming expanded reissue of their 2006 concert film, "A Bigger Bang: Live On Copacabana Beach."

Due July 9, the project captures the band's performance before 1.5 million fans at the iconic beach in Rio de Janeiro while on the road in support of their 2005 album.

The 2021 reissue will include four songs that were not in the original 2007 DVD release - "Tumbling Dice", "Oh No, Not You Again", "This Place Is Empty", and "Sympathy For The Devil" - featured alongside the band's biggest hits and fan favorites.

"A Bigger Bang: Live On Copacabana Beach" will; be available in multiple formats, including DVD, SD Blu-ray, DVD+2CD, SD Blu-ray+2CD, 2DVD+2CD Deluxe, 2SD Blu-ray+2CD Deluxe, 180 gram 3LP, limited edition 3LP pressed on 180 gram blue, yellow, and green vinyl & digital.

As an extended part of the reissue, the group will issue a 5-song digital EP on May 28 featuring "Sympathy For The Devil", "Wild Horses", "You Got Me Rocking", "Happy", and "Rough Justice"; all the songs are from the Copacabana Beach show, with the exception of "Rough Justice", which is from the 2005 Salt Lake City concert video available in the Deluxe Edition.

Mercury Studios will also release a limited-edition 10" picture disc featuring "Rain Fall Down" (Live on Copacabana Beach) and "Rough Justice" (Live In Salt Lake City) as part of the first Record Store Day Drops on June 12. here.

