.

Tesla Announce New 2021 Live Dates

Bruce Henne | 05-24-2021

Tesla Photo courtesy Donovan PR

(hennemusic) Tesla are returning to the stage and have announced the first in a series of new 2021 live concert dates. The veteran band's most recent studio album is 2019's "Shock."

The band will play a number of casino shows in August alongside an appearance at the Iowa State Fair, as well as the O.C. Bike Fest in Ocean City, MD in September; the run will also include a late October show at a resort in Mexico.

"Gettin' better everyday," says Tesla. "Just announced, we will be kicking a** on stage starting this August. More dates coming soon." See the announced dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Tesla Announce New 2021 Live Dates

Tesla Announce New 2021 Live Dates