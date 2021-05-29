Daughtry and Lajon Witherspoon Tribute Chris Cornell With 'Hunger Strike' Cover

Daughtry teamed up with Sevendust frontman Lajon Witherspoon to pay tribute to Chris Cornell with a special cover rendition of the Temple Of The Dog hit "Hunger Strike".

Chis Daughtry had this to say, "Chris Cornell is one of the defining voices that grabbed me by the heartstrings and made me want to be a rock singer. 'Hunger Strike' is one of, if not the most iconic rock duets of our generation.

"It's the whole '90s wrapped up in one song. Doing this song with Lajon, one of my favorite humans I've had the pleasure of calling friend and brother, means the world to me."

Lajon added, "What an honor to be a part of this incredible song and to work with my brother Chris Daughtry and the boys. This to me was a musical movement in our community and still to this day in the world." Check out the cover below:

