Daughtry teamed up with Sevendust frontman Lajon Witherspoon to pay tribute to Chris Cornell with a special cover rendition of the Temple Of The Dog hit "Hunger Strike".
Chis Daughtry had this to say, "Chris Cornell is one of the defining voices that grabbed me by the heartstrings and made me want to be a rock singer. 'Hunger Strike' is one of, if not the most iconic rock duets of our generation.
"It's the whole '90s wrapped up in one song. Doing this song with Lajon, one of my favorite humans I've had the pleasure of calling friend and brother, means the world to me."
Lajon added, "What an honor to be a part of this incredible song and to work with my brother Chris Daughtry and the boys. This to me was a musical movement in our community and still to this day in the world." Check out the cover below:
Daughtry Rock 'Heavy Is The Crown' In New Video
Daughtry Shares His Cover Of Sia's 'Alive'
Daughtry Stream New Song 'Deep End' And Announce 5th Album
Slipknot 'Exploring Some Different Stuff' On New Album- Daughtry and Lajon Witherspoon Tribute Chris Cornell With 'Hunger Strike' Cover- Queen Special Reissue- more
Rolling Stones Mark 'Jumpin' Jack Flash' Anniversary- Queen's Brian May Shares Inspiration For 'We Will Rock You'- Pink Floyd Share Video Of 1970 Performance- more
Greta Van Fleet Add More 'Strange Horizons' Shows- KISS Stream 'Off The Soundboard' Recording Of Classic Hit- Allman Brothers Band 50th Anniversary Tribute Concert- more
David Ellefson Seeking Revenge Pornography Charges Against Leaker- Arrest Warrant Issued For Marilyn Manson- Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Had Hip Replacement Surgery- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: A Namibia Trip That Really Rocks
Sites and Sounds: The Return of Festivals
Slipknot 'Exploring Some Different Stuff' On New Album
Daughtry and Lajon Witherspoon Tribute Chris Cornell With 'Hunger Strike' Cover
Queen Celebrating 50th Anniversary With Special Reissue
Anthrax Revisit State Of Euphoria Tour On 40th Anniversary Series
At The Gates Deliver The Paradox With New Video
Dropkick Murphys Get Animated For 'L-EE-B-O-Y'
Eradicator Unleash 'Mondays For Murder' Video
Singled Out: Tedi Brunetti's Evil Woman