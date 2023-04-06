.

Daughtry And Lzzy Hale Release Video For Journey Cover 'Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)'

Keavin Wiggins | 04-06-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Daughtry Video still
Video still

Daughtry have released a music video for their cover of the classic Journey hit "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)", that features guest vocalist from Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale.

Chris Daughtry shared, "This was an unexpected video in a lot of ways. I don't think either of us, Lzzy or myself, were actually 'dressed' for a video shoot. We were basically just trying to get some b-roll to capture the studio experience of recording this track. But when we got the footage back, it was like, 'Well... This looks way cooler than I expected, so... I guess we have a music video now?' Haha. It was the most low-key, low-pressure video I've ever done."

Hale added, "There's a magic that happens when you decide to do a project with people you've adored for years. We cultivated that chemistry into such a beautiful launch point, and 'Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)' is the result of that friendship. Thank you to everyone for giving this song wings, and thank you to the incredible Daughtry for inviting me to fly alongside!"

They released the track back in January on the 40th anniversary of the song's original release. Watch the video below:

Related Stories
Daughtry And Lzzy Hale Release Video For Journey Cover 'Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)'

Daughtry Recruit Lzzy Hale For Journey Cover

Chris Daughtry Postponed Tour Following Stepdaughter's Death 2021 In Review

Chris Daughtry Postpones Tour Following Stepdaughter's Death

Daughtry Share New Song 'Lioness' And Announce Album

More Daughtry News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Mick Mars Sues Motley Crue- Linkin Park Announce Global Fan Q&A Livestream- Daughtry And Lzzy Hale Video For Journey Cover- more

Rival Sons Continue Saga With 'Bird In The Hand' Video- Fear Factory Announce Remixed and Remastered Re-Industrialized and Mechanize- more

Fleetwood Mac Icon Christine McVie's Cause Of Death Revealed- Rolling Stones and Aerosmith Stars Added To Clapton's Jeff Beck Tribute Concerts- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Dave Mason Rocks Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring 2023

Quick Flicks: Carly Simon - Live at Grand Central

MorleyView Deb Morrison

RockPile: Cold Stares, Eyelids, Dust Bowl Faeries and Juniper

Latest News

Linkin Park Announce Global Fan Q&A Livestream

Dropkick Murphys Premiere' Gotta Get To Peekskill (feat. Violent Femmes)' Video

Stellar Corpses Mourn The Loss Of Founding Member, Announce Their Final Album

Holding Absence Release 'A Crooked Melody' Video

Mick Mars Sues Motley Crue

Daughtry And Lzzy Hale Release Video For Journey Cover 'Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)'

5 Seconds of Summer Announce Live from The Royal Albert Hall And World Tour

Ratt Revisiting Atlantic Years With Limited Edition Box Set