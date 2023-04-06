Daughtry And Lzzy Hale Release Video For Journey Cover 'Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)'

Daughtry have released a music video for their cover of the classic Journey hit "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)", that features guest vocalist from Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale.
Chris Daughtry shared, "This was an unexpected video in a lot of ways. I don't think either of us, Lzzy or myself, were actually 'dressed' for a video shoot. We were basically just trying to get some b-roll to capture the studio experience of recording this track. But when we got the footage back, it was like, 'Well... This looks way cooler than I expected, so... I guess we have a music video now?' Haha. It was the most low-key, low-pressure video I've ever done."
Hale added, "There's a magic that happens when you decide to do a project with people you've adored for years. We cultivated that chemistry into such a beautiful launch point, and 'Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)' is the result of that friendship. Thank you to everyone for giving this song wings, and thank you to the incredible Daughtry for inviting me to fly alongside!"
They released the track back in January on the 40th anniversary of the song's original release. Watch the video below:
