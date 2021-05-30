Alan Jackson Leads Lineup For Hometown Benefit Concert

Alan Jackson will be headlining a special hometown benefit concert in Newnan, Georgia that will also feature performances from Chris Young, Caylee Hammack, Adam Wright and Brian Wright.

The sold out Where I Come From: Tornado Benefit will be taking place at the Coweta County Fairgrounds on June 26th and will be raising funds for the Coweta Community Foundation's relief efforts following the EF-4 tornado that hit Newnan on March 26th and destroyed over 70 homes and compromised over 1700 structures.

Jackson had this to say, "After the tornadoes came through Newnan I knew that I wanted to do what I could to help my hometown. I started working on an idea to do some kind of benefit in Nashville to help those affected in Newnan, but then heard from a group of leaders in Newnan.

"I'm glad we came up with a way to bring this show to my hometown...and I'm happy to be helping the people who need it most." Find more details here.



