Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted's wife took to social media to shoot down rumors that her husband is joining Megadeth after the band dismissed David Ellefson earlier this month.
There has been speculation that Dave Mustaine was recruiting Newsted as a replacement but Jason's wife Nicole addressed the rumors on her Instagram page on Sunday, May 30th.
She wrote, : "Hi guys! Two things "1. Jason is not joining Megadeth. peace to them. Listen to metal 2. Jason does not have social media accounts; this includes but is not limited to TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Onlyfans and Tinder.
"If you are receiving dm's from the Jason Newsted music account or any other account claiming to be Jason please know this is not Jason and proceed at your own risk".
David Ellefson Seeking Revenge Pornography Charges Against Leaker
Slipknot, Megadeth, Lamb Of God Lead Knotfest Lineup
Megadeth Fire David Ellefson Amid Allegations
Megadeth Address David Ellefson Controversy
Megadeth's David Ellefson Denies Grooming Allegation
Megadeth's David Ellefson Launches Video Podcast
Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames Tour Dates Revealed
Megadeth's David Ellefson Announces Bass Chronicles Concert Series
Megadeth Wrapping Up Work On New Album Says Mustaine
David Lee Roth Streaming New Single 'Giddy Up'- Jason Newsted Joining Megadeth Rumor Addressed- Ozzy Osbourne Names His Choice For All Time Rock God- Train- more
Slipknot Will Likely Reject 'Garbage' Rock Hall Induction- Alan Jackson Leads Lineup For Hometown Benefit Concert- Hooked On A Feeling Hit Maker B.J. Thomas Dead At 78- more
Slipknot 'Exploring Some Different Stuff' On New Album- Daughtry and Lajon Witherspoon Tribute Chris Cornell With 'Hunger Strike' Cover- Queen Special Reissue- more
Rolling Stones Mark 'Jumpin' Jack Flash' Anniversary- Queen's Brian May Shares Inspiration For 'We Will Rock You'- Pink Floyd Share Video Of 1970 Performance- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: A Namibia Trip That Really Rocks
Sites and Sounds: The Return of Festivals
David Lee Roth Streaming New Single 'Giddy Up'
Jason Newsted Joining Megadeth Rumor Addressed
Ozzy Osbourne Names His Choice For All Time Rock God
Train To Rock 'Drops Of Jupiter' For 20th Anniversary Livestream
Greta Van Fleet Share Live 'Tears Of Rain' Video
A Pale Horse Named Death Share 'Believe In Something (You Are Lost)'
Enslaved Release Live Video For Classic Track 'Fenris'
Singled Out: Fritz Michel's Look Out (Botticelli Girl)