Bruce Dickinson Launching North American Tour

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson has announced that he will be launching a North American spoken-word tour early next year, with tickets going on sale this Friday, November 5th.
The tour will be kicking off on January 17th in Ft Lauderdale, FL at the Parker Playhouse and will conclude on March 30th in Kitchener, ON at the Centre In The Square.
According to the announcement, the show will be "Split into two parts, the first section of the show sees Bruce taking a humorous and often satirical look at the world from his own very personal perspective, treating the audience to private insights into his drive and ambition, peppered with plenty of Maiden anecdotes, and a myriad of other experiences encompassing not just the giddy heights but also the extreme lows, as told first-hand in his inimitable anarchic style, punctuated with photographs, videos and sometimes even erupting into song a-capella, to illustrate a point.
"The final section of the evening is devoted entirely to the aforementioned question-and-answer session, with the opportunity to pose questions on any subject whatsoever. As Bruce's answers will all be completely improvised - the more left-field and quirky the question, the more interesting and compelling the response is likely to be." See the dates below:
01/17 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Parker Playhouse
01/18 - Orlando, FL - Plaza Live
01/20 - Tampa, FL - Theatre
01/21 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre
01/23 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
01/24 - Raleigh, NC - Meymandi Concert Hall at Duke Energy Center
01/26 - Nashville, TN - Polk Theater
01/27 - Columbus, OH - Jo Ann Davidson Theatre
01/29 - Pittsburgh, PA - Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead
01/30 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
02/01 - Buffalo-Niagara Falls, NY - Buffalo State Performing Arts Center
02/02 - Albany, NY - The Egg
02/04 - New York City, NY - The Town Hall
02/05 - Boston, MA - Schubert Theatre at the Boch Center
02/07 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
02/08 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre
02/10 - Cleveland, OH - MGM Northfield Park
02/11 - Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre
02/13 - Minneapolis, MN - Pantages Theatre
02/14 - Milwaukee-Racine, WI - Pabst Theater
02/16 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre
02/17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Rose State College Hudiberg Chevrolet Center
02/19 - Kansas City, KS - Uptown Theater
02/20 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
02/22 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre
02/23 - Houston, TX - Stafford Centre
02/24 - Austin, TX - Paramount Theatre
02/26 - Phoenix, AZ - Mesa Arts Center
02/28 - San Diego, CA - Balboa Theatre
03/01 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre
03/03 - San Francisco, CA - Palace Of Fine Arts
03/04 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
03/06 - Seattle, WA - The Moore Theatre
03/12 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues
03/14 - Vancouver (New Westminster), BC - Massey Theatre
03/16 - Victoria, BC - Royal Theatre
03/18 - Edmonton, AB - Winspear Centre
03/20 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
03/21 - Calgary, AB - Jack Singer Concert Hall
03/23 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS
03/26 - Ottawa, ON - Algonquin Commons Theatre
03/27 - Quebec City, QC - Palais Montcalm
03/29 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Concert Hall
03/30 - Kitchener, ON Centre In The Square
