Bruce Dickinson Launching North American Tour

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson has announced that he will be launching a North American spoken-word tour early next year, with tickets going on sale this Friday, November 5th.

The tour will be kicking off on January 17th in Ft Lauderdale, FL at the Parker Playhouse and will conclude on March 30th in Kitchener, ON at the Centre In The Square.

According to the announcement, the show will be "Split into two parts, the first section of the show sees Bruce taking a humorous and often satirical look at the world from his own very personal perspective, treating the audience to private insights into his drive and ambition, peppered with plenty of Maiden anecdotes, and a myriad of other experiences encompassing not just the giddy heights but also the extreme lows, as told first-hand in his inimitable anarchic style, punctuated with photographs, videos and sometimes even erupting into song a-capella, to illustrate a point.

"The final section of the evening is devoted entirely to the aforementioned question-and-answer session, with the opportunity to pose questions on any subject whatsoever. As Bruce's answers will all be completely improvised - the more left-field and quirky the question, the more interesting and compelling the response is likely to be." See the dates below:

01/17 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Parker Playhouse

01/18 - Orlando, FL - Plaza Live

01/20 - Tampa, FL - Theatre

01/21 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

01/23 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

01/24 - Raleigh, NC - Meymandi Concert Hall at Duke Energy Center

01/26 - Nashville, TN - Polk Theater

01/27 - Columbus, OH - Jo Ann Davidson Theatre

01/29 - Pittsburgh, PA - Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead

01/30 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

02/01 - Buffalo-Niagara Falls, NY - Buffalo State Performing Arts Center

02/02 - Albany, NY - The Egg

02/04 - New York City, NY - The Town Hall

02/05 - Boston, MA - Schubert Theatre at the Boch Center

02/07 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

02/08 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

02/10 - Cleveland, OH - MGM Northfield Park

02/11 - Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre

02/13 - Minneapolis, MN - Pantages Theatre

02/14 - Milwaukee-Racine, WI - Pabst Theater

02/16 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre

02/17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Rose State College Hudiberg Chevrolet Center

02/19 - Kansas City, KS - Uptown Theater

02/20 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

02/22 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

02/23 - Houston, TX - Stafford Centre

02/24 - Austin, TX - Paramount Theatre

02/26 - Phoenix, AZ - Mesa Arts Center

02/28 - San Diego, CA - Balboa Theatre

03/01 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre

03/03 - San Francisco, CA - Palace Of Fine Arts

03/04 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

03/06 - Seattle, WA - The Moore Theatre

03/12 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

03/14 - Vancouver (New Westminster), BC - Massey Theatre

03/16 - Victoria, BC - Royal Theatre

03/18 - Edmonton, AB - Winspear Centre

03/20 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

03/21 - Calgary, AB - Jack Singer Concert Hall

03/23 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

03/26 - Ottawa, ON - Algonquin Commons Theatre

03/27 - Quebec City, QC - Palais Montcalm

03/29 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Concert Hall

03/30 - Kitchener, ON Centre In The Square

