Former In Flames Members Launch The Halo Effect

The Halo Effect, a group featuring former members of In Flames, have inked a deal with Nuclear Blast Records and will be releasing their debut single next week and have announced their first tour.
The song, 'Shadowminds' will be released on November 9th and the group features guitarists Niclas Engelin (Engel) and Jesper Stromblad (Cyhra), lead singer and lyricist Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquillity), bassist Peter Iwers, and drummer Daniel Svensson.
They will be hitting the road with Amon Amarth and Machine Head next year for a 31 date Europe and UK tour. They had this say, : "We could not be more excited to partner with Cobra Agency for our first tour of Europe together with metal giants Amon Amarth and Machine Head.
"Working together with people who are passionate about the road, the crews, the bands and the fans means a lot to us and doing this together is something we very much look forward to. See you in Sept/Oct!"
They said of their new record deal, "Having grown up alongside Nuclear Blast in the early days of extreme metal, it just makes perfect sense for The Halo Effect to partner with this prestigous label.
"Our music holds true to our roots and what made us who we are today while trusting our shared experiences to move forward. Joining our old and new friends at Nuclear Blast Records is an honour and a privilege and we look forward to releasing this labour of love for metal together!", states the band.
Jens Prueter, Head of A&R Nuclear Blast Europe added, "In 2009 I was going to Gothenburg to produce the 'Where Death Is Most Alive' documentary for a Dark Tranquillity DVD. Getting deeper into the Gothenburg scene, going through hours of archive footage and listening to all the interviews, I though it was a jungle of incest.
"In the early 90s a bunch of guys moved between IN Flames, Dark Tranquillity, Ceremonial Oath, Hammerfall and many more. We shouldn't forget that most of the protagonists were still teenagers when they released their first 'Desecrator' or 'Septic Broiler' demo tapes.
"What looked like incest was just a group of friends who shared a deep passion for metal. You could call it an all-star band but it's basically just an all-family band.
"Listening to The Halo Effect is like going to a New Year's dinner enjoying the best food and drinks of the year. And it's a pleasure to be invited and share the joy with the rest of the world. Cheers!"
European Tour 2022
08.09. UK Nottingham - Arena
09.09. UK Cardiff - Arena
10.09. UK London - Wembley Arena
12.09. UK Manchester - Arena
13.09. IE Dublin - 3 Arena
16.09. CH Zurich - Hallenstadion
17.09. AT Vienna - Stadthalle
18.09. PL Krakow - Tauron Arena
20.09. EST Tallinn - Saku Arena
21.09. FIN Helsinki - Ice Hall
23.09. N Oslo - Spektrum
24.09. S Stockholm - Hovet
26.09. DK Copenhagen - Forum Black Box
27.09. DE Hamburg - Barclays Arena
28.09. DE Frankfurt - Festhalle
30.09. DE Oberhausen - König Pilsener Arena
01.10. DE Berlin - Velodrom
02.10. NL Amsterdam - Afas Live
04.10. IT Milano - Lorenzini District
06.10. ES Barcelona - Sant Jordi
07.10. ES Madrid - Vistalegre
08.10. ES La Coruna - Coliseum
09.10. P Lisbon - Campo Pequeno
12.10. FR Paris - Zenith
14.10. DE Munich - Olympiahalle
15.10. DE Leipzig - Arena
16.10. CZ Prague - Tipsport Arena
18.10. HU Budapest - Barba Negra
20.10. LUX Esch zur Alzette - Rockhal
21.10. BE Brussels - Forest National
22.10. DE Stuttgart - Schleyerhalle
