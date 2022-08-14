The Halo Effect have shared a music video for their new song "In Broken Trust". The track comes from their just released debut album, "Days Of The Lost".
Mikael Stanne had this to say about the track, "The song is about betrayal. Either to oneself or onto others. The clinical and unaffected truth might be hard to achieve but the further we stray from it the harder everything gets.
"This turned out to be a huge song and landing on this structure and feel took a few tries but I love how it came out and having this come out as the album drops feels incredible. Enjoy!"
In Flames Offshoot The Halo Effect Debut With 'Shadowminds'
Former In Flames Members Launch The Halo Effect
The Halo Effect Music and Merch
Megadeth 'Soldier On!' With New Single- Def Leppard Launch Second Leg Of Stadium Tour With Motley Crue- Nothing More- more
Rush's Geddy Lee And Alex Lifeson Reunite At South Park Concert- 25 Foot Ozzy Osbourne Goes On Tour- Rage Against The Machine Cancel Dates- more
Blink-182's Travis Barker Returns to Stage Against Doctor's Orders- We Came As Romans Replace Crown The Empire on Trinity Of Terror Tour- more
Anthrax Cancel Another Show Over Medical Concern- Dream Theater's John Petrucci Reuniting With Mike Portnoy On Expanded Tour- more
Black Sabbath's Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi Reunite For Special Jam- Music Icon Olivia Newton-John Dead At 73- more
Caught In The Act: I Love The 90's Tour
5 Star: Alan Parsons - From the New World
Hot In The City: Steve Earle- Kings of Thrash (Megadeth)- More
RockPile: Spotlight on Cleopatra Records
Green Day, Maneskin Highlight Final Day Of Lollapalooza 2022
Anti-Flag Recruit Bad Religion and Rise Against Stars For Fight Of Our Lives
Sonata Arctica Unplug 'I Have A Right'
Heart Of Gold Celebrate Album Release With 'September Sunburn' Visualizer
The Halo Effect Release 'In Broken Trust' Video As Album Arrives
Until I Wake Premiere 'hope ur happy' Video
The New Roses Deliver The Usual Suspects Video
Alan Wilder Out Of Print Recoil Albums Being Reissued
Eat Your Heart Out Share 'Twenty Something' Video