The Halo Effect Release 'In Broken Trust' Video As Album Arrives

Keavin Wiggins | 08-14-2022

The Halo Effect have shared a music video for their new song "In Broken Trust". The track comes from their just released debut album, "Days Of The Lost".

Mikael Stanne had this to say about the track, "The song is about betrayal. Either to oneself or onto others. The clinical and unaffected truth might be hard to achieve but the further we stray from it the harder everything gets.

"This turned out to be a huge song and landing on this structure and feel took a few tries but I love how it came out and having this come out as the album drops feels incredible. Enjoy!"

