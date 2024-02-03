The Halo Effect Unleash 'Become Surrender'

The Halo Effect have released a studio version of their song "Become Surrender" as a new single and music video. The song has been a fan-favorite as a part of their live show and has now officially been released.

Mikael Stanne shared these details, "'Become Surrender' was written and recorded during the Days Of The Lost sessions, but for some reason we left it out of the album.

"It has been something we have played during festivals and on our tours and the response has been nothing short of fantastic, so we decided to release it in the interim before we start rolling out singles for the second album.

"The video was shot during our sold out show at Pustervik here in our hometown of Gothenburg in front of a few of our closest friends and hopefully the joy and love we felt in the room that night shines through. It's a song about perseverance over distance and not giving in to despair or doubt. Turn it up!" Watch the video below:

