Porcupine Tree Return With First New Song In Over A Decade

'Closure / Continuation' album cover art (Image credit: Music For Nations)

Porcupine Tree have returned. The acclaimed band has shared their first new song in almost 12 years and have announced the release of their forthcoming album.

The new track is called "Harridan" and is available at digital retailers and streaming services. The band has also shared a lyric video for the new single.

"Harridan" comes from the group's forthcoming 11th studio album, "Closure / Continuation", which is set to be released on June 24th and is the follow up to their 2009 effort, "The Incident".

The band had this to saym "'Harridan' and a few of the other new songs have been in play since shortly after the release of The Incident. They initially lived on a hard drive in a slowly growing computer file marked PT2012, later renamed PT2015, PT2018, and so on.

"There were times when we even forgot they were there, and times when they nagged us to finish them to see where they would take us. Listening to the finished pieces, it was clear that this wasn't like any of our work outside of the band - the combined DNA of the people behind the music meant these tracks were forming what was undeniably, unmistakably, obviously a Porcupine Tree record. You'll hear all of that DNA flowing right through 'Harridan.'" Watch the lyric video below:

