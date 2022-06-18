Porcupine Tree Share Rats Return Video

Porcupine Tree have released a music video for their new single "Rats Return". The song comes from their forthcoming album, "CLOSURE/CONTINUATION," which is set to hit stores on June 24th.
Steven Wilson had this to say, "'Rats Return' is about those who claim to have the interests of the people at heart, but when it comes down to it there is only ego and self-interest.
"I find myself reflecting on what sort of person would actually be so driven as to want to rule over a whole nation, and aren't these people by definition the very last people that should be allowed to do so? The rats will always save themselves first."
Watch the Ricky Allen directed video below:
