Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood Love No. 1 With Hit Duet

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood's hit duet "If I Didn't Love You," has held on to the No. 1 spot a second consecutive week on both Mediabase/Country Aircheck Singles chart and Billboard's Country Airplay chart.
"This song wouldn't be what it is without Carrie, she took it to a whole different level," Aldean said. "Country radio has always been and will continue to be an important part of me getting to my fans and all their support doesn't go unnoticed."
Fans will be able to watch Aldean and Underwood take the stage together and perform the song for the first time on television at this year's CMA Awards (11/10 at 7:00P CT on ABC). Watch the video below:
