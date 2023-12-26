Jason Aldean Premiered 'Try That In A Small Town' Video - 2023 In Review

Rockin' country star Jason Aldean scored a top 23 story of July 2023 with the release of the music video for his hit single "Try That In A Small Town" that he shared as he kicked off his Highway Desperado Tour at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, NY earlier this week.

Special guests Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent, and Dee Jay Silver will join Jason on the 39-city headlining tour, making stops across the U.S. in Atlanta, Charlotte, Phoenix and more before wrapping up in Tampa at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on October 28.

The "Try That In A Small Town" world premiered on Friday via Paramount's Times Square Billboards and CMT. Watch it below:

