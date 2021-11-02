Randy Rhoads Honored With Rock Hall Musical Excellence Award

(hennemusic) Randy Rhoads was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame during an October 30 ceremony at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, OH.

The late Quiet Riot and Ozzy Osbourne guitarist was recognized alongside Billy Preston and LL Cool J as one of three honorees of the Musical Excellence award, which is "given to artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence creating music have had a dramatic impact on music," according to the Rock Hall.

Originally a member of Quiet Riot, Rhoads shot to fame as the groundbreaking guitarist for Ozzy after playing on his first two solo albums, 1980's "Blizzard Of Ozz" and 1981's "Diary of A Madman", before being killed in a plane crash while on tour in 1982.

Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello welcomed Rhoads to the Rock Hall as part of a video package providing a look at the rocker's career.

"Randy Rhoads is a peerless talent," explained Morello. "He revived Ozzy Osbourne's career as his gunslinger sideman. And it was Randy Rhoads' poster that I had on my wall. You could study Randy's songs in a university-level musicology class and bang your heads to them in a 7-Eleven parking lot. When it comes to musical excellence, there is no-one more deserving of the highest echelon of recognition and praise. Now the incomparable Randy Rhoads stands where he belongs."

Osbourne, Steve Vai and others recalled the late rocker, with Kirk Hammett of Metallica reflecting on the loss of Rhoads at just 25: "All of a sudden, the curtain came down unexpectedly and the show was over before it really, really got going."

"Randy, hands down, sits at the table of guitar greats at the Hall of Fame alongside Jimi Hendrix, Jimmy Page, Jeff Beck, Eddie Van Halen and Eric Clapton," added Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde.

Rhoads can be heard on the upcoming release of an expanded 40th anniversary digital edition of Osbourne's "Diary Of A Madman", when it arrives on November 5.

The 2021 Rock Hall induction ceremony will be broadcast on November 20 on HBO and streamed on HBO Max alongside a radio simulcast on SiriusXM Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Radio (310) and Volume (106). Watch fan filmed footage of the Rock Hall induction video tribute here.

