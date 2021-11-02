.

Starsailor Expand 'Love Is Here' For 20th Anniversary

Keavin Wiggins | 11-02-2021

Starsailor
Deluxe Edition cover art (Image credit: Authority Communications)

Starsailor have announced that they will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album, "Love Is Here", with the release of an expanded Deluxe Edition of the record on December 10th.

The new deluxe edition will feature the original album with a bonus disc full of covers (songs by Bill Withers, Gram Parsons and Van Morrison); demos; session recordings; five brand-new, specially recorded 20th Anniversary Edition tracks; and newly written liner notes by the band.

Frontman James Walsh on had this to say about the bonus tracks, "With the new tracks we didn't want to simply re-record the same versions so we worked on new arrangements & new sounds.

"Way To Fall is much more understated and gentle than the original but it works really well and Good Souls envokes the powerful song it's turned into after numerous big live performances where it's had to take on a larger life than the subtle studio recording on Love Is Here." See the tracklisting below:

CD1/LP1


1. Tie Up My Hands
2. Poor Misguided Fool
3. Alcoholic
4. Lullaby
5. Way To Fall
6. Fever
7. She Just Wept
8. Talk Her Down
9. Love Is Here
10. Good Souls
11. Coming Down

CD2/LP2


1. Good Souls (20th Anniversary Version) *
2. Alcoholic (20th Anniversary Version) *
3. Love Is Here (20th Anniversary Version) *
4. Fever (20th Anniversary Version) *
5. Way To Fall (20th Anniversary Version) *
6. From A Whisper To A Scream (KCRW Session)
7. Grandma's Hands (Bill Withers cover)
8. Hot Burrito #2 (The Flying Burrito Brothers Cover)
9. Coming down (Band Version - Original Demo)
10. The Way Young Lovers Do (Van Morrison Cover)

* Previously Unreleased

