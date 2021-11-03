Travis Tritt Unplugging For U.S. Tour

Travis Tritt has announced that he will be hitting the road early next year to launch his An Evening with Travis Tritt, which will be a U.S. solo acoustic tour.
Tritt will be launching the trek on January 13th in Jackson, TN at the Carl Perkins Civic Center and will wrap up the tour on February 27th in Wilkes Barre, PA at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts.
Tickets for most shows will be available for pre-sale starting Nov. 3rd and public on-sale starts November 5th. Tickets for the shows in Lorain, Fort Wayne and Beaumont will go sale November 12th. See the dates below:
Jan 13: Jackson, TN - Carl Perkins Civic Center
Jan 15: Birmingham, AL - Alabama Theatre
Jan 17-18: Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere
Jan 19: Tiffin, OH - The Ritz Theatre
Jan 22: Myrtle Beach, SC - The Carolina Opry
Jan 23: Virginia Beach, VA - Sandler Center for the Performing Arts
Feb 11: Baton Rouge, LA - L'Auberge Casino & Hotel
Feb 12: Waco, TX - Waco Hippodrome Theater
Feb 13: Beaumont, TX - Jefferson Theatre*
Feb 16: Spartanburg, SC - Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
Feb 18-19: Mt. Vernon, KY - Renfro Valley Entertainment Center
Feb 20: Zainesville, OH - Secrest Auditorium
Feb 23: Fort Wayne, IN - The Embassy*
Feb 25: Jackson, MI - Michigan Theater
Feb 26: Lorain, OH - Lorain Palace Theater*
Feb 27: Wilkes Barre, PA - F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
*on sale Nov 12
