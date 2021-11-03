New Found Glory Deliver 'Somber Christmas' Video

New Found Glory have released a music video for their new single "Somber Christmas", which is the first release from their forthcoming holiday album, "December's Here".

The Christmas album will be released on December 3rd and will include eleven original songs. Chad Gilbert had this to say about the first single, "'Somber Christmas' is about having a better Christmas this year than last.

"I think there was so much anxiety and unknown for so many in 2020 that last Christmas was a tough one. This song is about trying to get back to the simple things that make the Christmas season so special."

Chad said of the album, "We decided to make a Christmas album because the members of NFG always get in the spirit for every holiday but mainly to add a little variety to the holiday for our fans.

"A lot of holiday music is all the same and are just modern cover versions of old songs. We wanted to add some new music into the mix, give New Found Glory fans their own style holiday.

"We hope our fans make this a special record for their families. A New Found Glory record that they can revisit every year, and blast around the house when they start decorating all the way up to Christmas Day after opening gifts and eating with the family." Watch the video below:

