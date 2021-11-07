Sammy Hagar Joined by Grateful Dead's Bob Weir During Vegas Residency

Sammy Hagar surprised fans during his Las Vegas residency show this past Friday (November 5th) when he brought of Grateful Dead legend Bob Weir for a special jam.

Weir joined Sammy and The Wabos (guitarist Vic Johnson, drummer David Lauser and bassist Mona Gnader), on stage to perform renditions of the Dead classics' "Not Fade Away" and "Good Lovin'", as well as a cover of the Depeche Mode hit "Personal Jesus".

The Sammy Hagar & Friends residency is taking place at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod in Las Vegas, NV, with more shows set to happen next Friday and Saturday (November 12th and 13th).

Watch some fan filmed footage of the Weir jam here.

