Sammy Hagar surprised fans during his Las Vegas residency show this past Friday (November 5th) when he brought of Grateful Dead legend Bob Weir for a special jam.
Weir joined Sammy and The Wabos (guitarist Vic Johnson, drummer David Lauser and bassist Mona Gnader), on stage to perform renditions of the Dead classics' "Not Fade Away" and "Good Lovin'", as well as a cover of the Depeche Mode hit "Personal Jesus".
The Sammy Hagar & Friends residency is taking place at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod in Las Vegas, NV, with more shows set to happen next Friday and Saturday (November 12th and 13th).
Watch some fan filmed footage of the Weir jam here.
Sammy Hagar Says There Is No Feud With David Lee Roth
Sammy Hagar Announces A Toast To Texas Tour
Sammy Hagar Shares Birthday Bash Performance Video
Sammy Hagar Livestreaming Birthday Bash Next Weekend
Sammy Hagar Joined by Grateful Dead's Bob Weir During Vegas Residency- Beatles and Hank Williams Have World's Most Expensive Concert Posters- more
Slipknot Stream 'The Chapeltown Rag'- Ozzy 'Flying High Again; Video- Journey's Neal Schon Warns Fans About Online Imposter- more
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Share Another Song From New Album- U2 Reveal New Single 'Your Song Saved My Life'- Eddie Vedder- more
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey Announce Young Guns Tour- Bob Seger Uninjured In Halloween House Fire- NEEDTOBREATHE, Switchfoot and Judah- more
Kool & the Gang - Perfect Union
Root 66: Billy Joe Shaver & Kinky Friedman- Dar Williams - I See Hawks in L.A.
5 Star: Joe Bonamassa - Time Clocks
Roses & Revolutions - Midnight Monsters