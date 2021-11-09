Walker Hayes Takes 'Fancy Like' To No. 1

(Monument Records) Walker Hayes sends his smash hit "Fancy Like" to the number one spot at country radio, officially earning his first number one, according to Monument Records. They sent over these details:

After sitting atop every country streaming and sales chart since its release in June, spending 17 weeks and counting at the number one spot on Billboard's Hot Country Songs, and hitting top 5 on Billboard's Hot 100 Songs, Hayes officially has the number one song in country music.

"Country radio, you hung the moon," says Hayes. "This is the 'we did it' moment for Laney and me. No matter what I say, you won't be able to know how grateful I am. Thank you for a hundred chances...now I'm Fancy Like #1!"

"Fancy Like" made history when it jumped from #17 into the top 10 at country radio back in October, making it the biggest jump into the Top Ten on the Mediabase Country chart in 17 years. Now it makes history as Hayes, and Monument Record's, first number one at country radio.

"When Walker Hayes walked up to me at Smoothie King almost 7 years ago, he hoped I would change his life, but he ended up changing mine," says Monument Co-President Shane McAnally. "I have learned more about perseverance and passion and heart from him than any artist I've ever known. I am so glad to see his name at the top of the chart where it has always belonged."

"When we launched Monument, we picked Walker Hayes as the artist to do it with for a reason," continues Monument Co-President Jason Owen. "Walker has always written songs that transcend boundaries, and we knew it was only a matter of time for this moment to come." Watch the video below:

