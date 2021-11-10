Hot Water Music Deliver 'Killing Time' Video and Announce Album and Tour

Hot Water Music have premiered a music video for their brand new single "Killing Time". The track comes from their forthcoming album "Fill The Void", which is set for release on March 18, 2022.

They describe the new track as "a direct response to the endless daily bombardment of negative information we found ourselves in the midst of during the early days of the pandemic. The song is a letting-out of pent-up frustration and negativity in the most positive way - through music."

The band will be hitting the road to support the new album have announced headline dates in January, February, March and September of next year. Watch the video and see the dates below:

JANUARY 2022

14 - Denver, CO - The Bluebird

21 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy

23 - Garden Grove, CA - Garden Amp

FEBRUARY 2022

09 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

10 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

11 - Detroit, MI - The Crofoot

12 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

MARCH 2022

23 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair

24 - New York, NY - Elsewhere

25 - Garwood, NJ - Crossroads

26 - Garwood, NJ - Crossroads

27 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

SEPTEMBER 2022

16 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir

17 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

