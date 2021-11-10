Hot Water Music Deliver 'Killing Time' Video and Announce Album and Tour

Hot Water Music have premiered a music video for their brand new single "Killing Time". The track comes from their forthcoming album "Fill The Void", which is set for release on March 18, 2022.
They describe the new track as "a direct response to the endless daily bombardment of negative information we found ourselves in the midst of during the early days of the pandemic. The song is a letting-out of pent-up frustration and negativity in the most positive way - through music."
The band will be hitting the road to support the new album have announced headline dates in January, February, March and September of next year. Watch the video and see the dates below:
JANUARY 2022
14 - Denver, CO - The Bluebird
21 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy
23 - Garden Grove, CA - Garden Amp
FEBRUARY 2022
09 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar
10 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom
11 - Detroit, MI - The Crofoot
12 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
MARCH 2022
23 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair
24 - New York, NY - Elsewhere
25 - Garwood, NJ - Crossroads
26 - Garwood, NJ - Crossroads
27 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
SEPTEMBER 2022
16 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir
17 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile
Hot Water Music Ink New Album Deal And Announce Tour
Staind's Aaron Lewis Unplugging For Solo Tour- KISS Look Back At 'Music From The Elder'- Hot Water Music- more
Greta Van Fleet And Rival Sons Announce North American Tour- Killswitch Engage, August Burns Red, Light the Torch Tour- more
Foo Fighters Star In New Horror Comedy Studio 666- Slipknot, Disturbed, Staind Lead Rockville Livestream Lineup- more
Sammy Hagar Joined by Grateful Dead's Bob Weir During Vegas Residency- Beatles and Hank Williams Have World's Most Expensive Concert Posters- more
Divine Horsemen - Hot Rise of an Ice Cream Phoenix
Megadeth - Unplugged in Boston
Kool & the Gang - Perfect Union
Root 66: Billy Joe Shaver & Kinky Friedman- Dar Williams - I See Hawks in L.A.